Santa Max at FORSCOM

Join us for a special holiday edition with Mr. Max Kuhns aka Santa. On this episode, we will talk to Max, who is a Training Advisor for G-3 at FORSCOM headquarters, about how he became Santa. Santa Max truly embodies the magic and spirit of this time of year. We wish you a happy holiday season from the FORSCOM Family! Watch EVERY episode of the Frontline podcast on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcU18XlcCLhcyGTSj_rQXg/videos Listen on your favorite podcast platform or at one of the links below. https://anchor.fm/forscom-frontline https://podcasts.apple.com/.../the-forscom.../id1584985613 https://open.spotify.com/show/3FXb1jG7PnqdEBfc6ARYVf#FORSCOMFrontline #BeAllYouCanBe #ArmyPossibilities #ArmyTeam #Soldiers U.S. Army