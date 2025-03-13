On this episode of the #FORSCOMFrontline we talk to Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, FORSCOM Command Sergeant Major, about warfighting and lethality, and what that means to FORSCOM and its #Soldiers. Watch EVERY episode of the Frontline podcast on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/.../UCkcU18XlcCLhcyGTSj_rQXg/videosOr listen on your favorite podcast platform or at one of the links below. https://anchor.fm/forscom-frontline https://podcasts.apple.com/.../the-forscom.../id1584985613 https://open.spotify.com/show/3FXb1jG7PnqdEBfc6ARYVf
31:29
Santa Max at FORSCOM
Join us for a special holiday edition with Mr. Max Kuhns aka Santa. On this episode, we will talk to Max, who is a Training Advisor for G-3 at FORSCOM headquarters, about how he became Santa. Santa Max truly embodies the magic and spirit of this time of year. We wish you a happy holiday season from the FORSCOM Family!
Frontline podcast on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcU18XlcCLhcyGTSj_rQXg/videos
Listen on your favorite podcast platform or at one of the links below. https://anchor.fm/forscom-frontline https://podcasts.apple.com/.../the-forscom.../id1584985613 https://open.spotify.com/show/3FXb1jG7PnqdEBfc6ARYVf#FORSCOMFrontline #BeAllYouCanBe #ArmyPossibilities #ArmyTeam #Soldiers U.S. Army
24:57
CARA and the Civilian pilot
Join us for a conversation with CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA) Director and a CARA pilot out of Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md. CARA civilians routinely support chemical surety missions. On this episode we'll get a closer look at the program and talk to one of the Army civilian pilots about the uniqueness of a CARA position.
32:50
Engineers Fighting Fires
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 17!!! Join us for a conversation with #Soldiers from the 14th Engineer Battalion, 7th Infantry Division our of Joint Base Lewis-McChord who recently were deployed to Idaho to help combat the wildfires in the Boise and Payette National Forests. We discuss what it's like fighting wildfires, the training received and their personal experiences.
32:55
FORSCOMs Best Squad
Join us for a conversation with #Soldiers of the 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, who recently won the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition. We talk about the competition, working as a team, and their motivation as they head into the U.S. Army's Best Squad Competition.