Felecia For The Win is a software engineer, social philosopher and content creator. She's amassed a following of over 500K by exploring concepts of psychology, ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
FFTWS #10 - Sobriety, cults, and boiling water with Hardcore Music Vocalist Killmurphy
The guests:
@Killmurphyyy https://www.tiktok.com/@killmurphyyy
@feleciaforthewin https://www.tiktok.com/@feleciaforthewin
Murphy aka Killmurphy is a singer/song writer hardcore vocalist guitarist and all around multifaceted musician from Sacramento California with over 150k followers across socials. Join us for a chat about his life as a hardcore vocalist.
Socials:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@killmurphyyy
IG: https://www.instagram.com/killmurphyy/
X: https://twitter.com/KILL_MURPHY
...
The Felecia For The Win show is a conversational long-form video podcast. Each episode features a guest host and is first hosted LIVE in Discord. Join the For The Win Discord community to become a member of the live podcast audience.
Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Pandora.
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@feleciaforthewin
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3WkAzwn47IXnlThLGhZk19
Stitcher https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-felecia-for-the-win-show
Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-felecia-for-the-win-show/id1692233694
Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kYWM3MGE1OC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw
...
Find me on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@feleciaforthewin
Visit https://www.FeleciaForTheWin.com to join the Discord and become a live audience member.
...
Felecia For The Win is a software engineer, social philosopher and content creator. She's amassed a following of over 600K by exploring concepts of psychology, philosophy, and sociology in a relatable and down-to-earth manner.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/feleciaforthewin/message
8/18/2023
1:47:14
FFTWS #9 - Unpacking the UFO Hearing with Astrophysicist, Dakotah Tyler
The guests:
@dtstarkid https://www.tiktok.com/@dtstarkid
@feleciaforthewin https://www.tiktok.com/@feleciaforthewin
A former military intelligence officer told House lawmakers that Congress is being kept in the dark about UFOs and says that he interviewed officials who had direct knowledge of aircraft with "nonhuman" origins.
Wait so does this confirm the existence of aliens!? Join me for a chat with astrophysicist, Dakotah Tyler.
Dakotah is a former college football player for the university of Kentucky and current astrophysics doctoral student at UCLA. He researches planets that orbit other stars in our galaxy and has a passion for science communication and making connections between the universe and our lived human experiences.
Socials:
Dakotah on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dtstarkid
...
The Felecia For The Win show is a conversational long-form video podcast. Each episode features a guest host and is first hosted LIVE in Discord. Join the For The Win Discord community to become a member of the live podcast audience.
Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Pandora.
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@feleciaforthewin
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3WkAzwn47IXnlThLGhZk19
Stitcher https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-felecia-for-the-win-show
Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-felecia-for-the-win-show/id1692233694
Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kYWM3MGE1OC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw
...
Find me on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@feleciaforthewin
Visit https://www.FeleciaForTheWin.com to join the Discord and become a live audience member.
...
Felecia For The Win is a software engineer, social philosopher and content creator. She's amassed a following of over 600K by exploring concepts of psychology, philosophy, and sociology in a relatable and down-to-earth manner.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/feleciaforthewin/message
7/28/2023
1:58:07
FFTWS #8 - Life as an AI LIVE TikToker with Crystal Alana
The guests:
@crystalalana90 https://www.tiktok.com/@crystalalana90
@feleciaforthewin https://www.tiktok.com/@feleciaforthewin
A new trend has taken over TikTok, but this time it doesn't involve doing a skit or a dance for free. The latest viral trend is unlike anything we've ever seen before. Creators are making real money from going LIVE and acting like artificial intelligence. Crystal Alana is a successful AI Live TikToker who disclosed that on her 2nd day trying the trend, she made $800 in just 2 hours! Join me for a talk with Crystal as I learn about her life as an AI Live TikToker lately.
Socials:
Crystal on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@crystalalana90
...
The Felecia For The Win show is a conversational long-form video podcast. Each episode features a guest host and is first hosted LIVE in Discord. Join the For The Win Discord community to become a member of the live podcast audience.
Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Pandora.
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@feleciaforthewin
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3WkAzwn47IXnlThLGhZk19
Stitcher https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-felecia-for-the-win-show
Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-felecia-for-the-win-show/id1692233694
Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kYWM3MGE1OC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw
...
Find me on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@feleciaforthewin
Visit https://www.FeleciaForTheWin.com to join the Discord and become a live audience member.
...
Felecia For The Win is a software engineer, social philosopher and content creator. She's amassed a following of over 600K by exploring concepts of psychology, philosophy, and sociology in a relatable and down-to-earth manner.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/feleciaforthewin/message
7/27/2023
1:15:28
FFTWS #7 - Chaos with Parii Bafna
The guests:
@pariibafna https://www.tiktok.com/@pariibafna
@feleciaforthewin https://www.tiktok.com/@feleciaforthewin
Parii ponders a lot and values putting their theories into practice. They think about the interconnectedness of topic such as AI, gender, race, power, class, psychology, philosophy, science, and history. They are aware that we live in an age of manipulated information, so its important to approach “facts” and “credibility” with questions and curiosity.
Socials:
Parii on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pariibafna
Insta/tiktok/twitter: @pariibafna yt: Parii Bafna
...
The Felecia For The Win show is a conversational long-form video podcast. Each episode features a guest host and is first hosted LIVE in Discord. Join the For The Win Discord community to become a member of the live podcast audience.
Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Pandora.
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@feleciaforthewin
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3WkAzwn47IXnlThLGhZk19
Stitcher https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-felecia-for-the-win-show
Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-felecia-for-the-win-show/id1692233694
Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kYWM3MGE1OC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw
...
Find me on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@feleciaforthewin
Visit https://www.FeleciaForTheWin.com to join the Discord and become a live audience member.
...
Felecia For The Win is a software engineer, social philosopher and content creator. She's amassed a following of over 500K by exploring concepts of psychology, philosophy, and sociology in a relatable and down-to-earth manner.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/feleciaforthewin/message
7/26/2023
2:07:44
FFTWS #6 - Christianity and Indoctrination with Kristi Burke & Donnell McLachlan
The guests:
@kristi.burke https://www.tiktok.com/@kristi.burke
@donnellwrites https://www.tiktok.com/@donnellwrites
@feleciaforthewin https://www.tiktok.com/@feleciaforthewin
In this episode, we sit down with Donnell and Kristi to talk about Christianity and the indoctrination that comes with it.
Donnell McLachlan is a writer, theologian, and teacher with a passion for storytelling and progressive social change. He holds a Master of Arts in Religious Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. His research focuses on black faith, liberation theologies, womanist theology, and the spiritual and sociohistorical dimensions of hip-hop. With a TikTok platform reaching nearly 250K people, McLachlan actively engages in discussions on these topics as well as the deconstruction and decolonization of religion. He’s from Chicago, Illinois.
As an Ex Christian and an Agnostic Atheist, Kristi Burke, a creator with over 200K followers on TikTok, utilizes her platform to provide support and empowerment to individuals who are questioning or deconstructing their Christian faith.
Socials:
Kristi on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kristi.burke
Donnell on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@donnellwrites
...
The Felecia For The Win show is a conversational long-form video podcast. Each episode features a guest host and is first hosted LIVE in Discord. Join the For The Win Discord community to become a member of the live podcast audience.
Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Pandora.
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@feleciaforthewin
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3WkAzwn47IXnlThLGhZk19
Stitcher https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-felecia-for-the-win-show
Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-felecia-for-the-win-show/id1692233694
Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kYWM3MGE1OC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw
...
Find me on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@feleciaforthewin
Visit https://www.FeleciaForTheWin.com to join the Discord and become a live audience member.
...
Felecia For The Win is a software engineer, social philosopher and content creator. She's amassed a following of over 500K by exploring concepts of psychology, philosophy, and sociology in a relatable and down-to-earth manner.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/feleciaforthewin/message
Felecia For The Win is a software engineer, social philosopher and content creator. She's amassed a following of over 500K by exploring concepts of psychology, philosophy, and sociology in a relatable and down-to-earth manner.
The Felecia For The Win show is a conversational long-form video podcast. Each episode features a guest host and is first hosted LIVE in Discord. Head on over to www.FeleciaForTheWin.com and join the For The Win discord community to become a member of the live podcast audience.