FFTWS #6 - Christianity and Indoctrination with Kristi Burke & Donnell McLachlan

The guests: @kristi.burke https://www.tiktok.com/@kristi.burke @donnellwrites https://www.tiktok.com/@donnellwrites @feleciaforthewin https://www.tiktok.com/@feleciaforthewin In this episode, we sit down with Donnell and Kristi to talk about Christianity and the indoctrination that comes with it. Donnell McLachlan is a writer, theologian, and teacher with a passion for storytelling and progressive social change. He holds a Master of Arts in Religious Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. His research focuses on black faith, liberation theologies, womanist theology, and the spiritual and sociohistorical dimensions of hip-hop. With a TikTok platform reaching nearly 250K people, McLachlan actively engages in discussions on these topics as well as the deconstruction and decolonization of religion. He’s from Chicago, Illinois. As an Ex Christian and an Agnostic Atheist, Kristi Burke, a creator with over 200K followers on TikTok, utilizes her platform to provide support and empowerment to individuals who are questioning or deconstructing their Christian faith. Socials: Kristi on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kristi.burke Donnell on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@donnellwrites ... The Felecia For The Win show is a conversational long-form video podcast. Each episode features a guest host and is first hosted LIVE in Discord. Join the For The Win Discord community to become a member of the live podcast audience. Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Pandora. YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@feleciaforthewin Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3WkAzwn47IXnlThLGhZk19 Stitcher https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-felecia-for-the-win-show Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-felecia-for-the-win-show/id1692233694 Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kYWM3MGE1OC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw ... Find me on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@feleciaforthewin Visit https://www.FeleciaForTheWin.com to join the Discord and become a live audience member. ... Felecia For The Win is a software engineer, social philosopher and content creator. She's amassed a following of over 500K by exploring concepts of psychology, philosophy, and sociology in a relatable and down-to-earth manner. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/feleciaforthewin/message