The 3 Biggest Value Drivers For Your Family Practice
In today’s episode, Dr. Tony Ebel dives into the critical topic of standing out in a crowded market by focusing on what truly sets a practice apart: delivering unmatched value to your patients, community, and team. Building a thriving chiropractic practice isn’t easy, but it’s simple when you focus on what matters most.Here’s what you’ll learn in this powerful episode:Extraordinary Clinical Results5-Star Patient ExperiencesBuilding a Massive Brand Whether you’re just starting out or looking to take your practice to the next level, this episode is packed with actionable strategies to help you stand out and thrive in the competitive world of chiropractic care.Want more of The Family Practice Podcast? Subscribe to our YouTube channel.Follow The Pediatric Experience on InstagramFollow Dr. Tony on InstagramLearn more about The Pediatric Experience -----Key Moments: 01:43 Setting the Stage02:59 The Shift in Pediatric and Family Chiropractic06:20 Building a Unique Chiropractic Brand08:09 Delivering Extraordinary Clinical Results29:08 The Importance of Care Plans37:21 Overcoming Initial Challenges37:46 Value Driver #1: Life-Changing Results38:10 Value Driver #2: Five-Star Patient Experiences38:45 The Page Two Effect41:49 Building a Multi-Doc Team51:35 Value Driver #3: Building a Massive Brand52:12 Essential Components of a Strong Brand01:03:30 The Importance of Authenticity01:06:57 Conclusion and Next Steps
1:07:44
Finding Power and Purpose in Pediatric Chiropractic | Dr. Doug Swanson
In this episode, Dr. Tony is joined by Dr. Doug Swanson. Dr. Doug owns and operates Winfield Chiropractic, where he brings a powerful vision of health and wellness to the very community he grew up in. They discuss the importance of diving deep into patient history, proper care planning, and adjusting techniques that focus on the nervous system. Dr. Swanson shares his journey into chiropractic, his commitment to helping children experience the miracle of life, and how faith and purpose drive his practice. This episode also highlights the benefits of being deeply invested in the community and having a balanced life, both professionally and personally. Want more of The Family Practice Podcast? Subscribe to our YouTube channel.Follow The Pediatric Experience on InstagramFollow Dr. Tony on InstagramLearn more about The Pediatric Experience ------Follow Dr. Doug Swanson InstagramFollow Winfield ChiropracticInstagram------Key Moments: 00:00 Introduction to the Family Practice Podcast01:04 Purpose and Vision of the Podcast02:30 The Importance of Chiropractic for Families04:05 Personal Stories and Experiences05:49 The Five Fs of Motivation09:12 Introducing Dr. Doug Swanson12:03 Dr. Doug's Chiropractic Journey17:32 Challenges and Rewards in Family Practice19:53 Clinical Insights and Techniques30:17 Mentorship and Best Advice30:45 Reflecting on Clinical Challenges31:53 The Importance of Group Practice32:16 Diving Deeper into Chiropractic Care32:35 Personal Journey and Professional Growth39:35 The Role of Faith in Practice47:31 Mentorship and Training Future Chiropractors51:34 Closing Thoughts and Future Vision
54:17
The Family Practice of the Future Is Right Now
In this transformative episode of The Family Practice Podcast, Dr. Tony Ebel takes you on an inspiring journey to the cutting edge of chiropractic care—introducing the concept of the “family practice of the future”—and why that future is already here.We dive deep into:The Roots of “Organic” ChiropracticAn “All-Out Offense” ApproachThe Shift to the “Neuro Age”Parents Want More The All-Cash Family Practice This episode is packed with actionable insights, powerful stories, and a clear call to action: go all-in on neurologically-focused, family-centered chiropractic care.Want more of The Family Practice Podcast? Subscribe to our YouTube channel.Follow The Pediatric Experience on InstagramFollow Dr. Tony on InstagramLearn more about The Pediatric Experience ------Key Moments: 00:00 Welcome to the Family Practice Podcast01:06 Introduction to the Family Practice of the Future01:38 The Neuro Age of Chiropractic04:21 Historical Evolution of Chiropractic08:03 Challenges and Misconceptions in Chiropractic15:54 Building a True Family Practice25:30 The Path Forward: Offense Strategy32:09 Conclusion and Next Steps
35:50
Welcome to The Family Practice Podcast
Every Tuesday and Friday on The Family Practice Podcast, join Dr. Tony Ebel, Jacqui Jakubowicz, and an incredible lineup of chiropractors, associates, and care advocates as they dive deep into what it truly takes to build a PURE, PRINCIPLED, SUCCESSFUL, and FULFILLING family chiropractic practice. From achieving world-class clinical results for kids and families to creating thriving all-cash practices that support your own family’s dreams, this podcast delivers the tools, insights, and inspiration you’ve been waiting for. Whether you’re a student, startup, or seasoned chiropractor, you’ll find clarity, direction, and actionable strategies here. Moms, dads, and families need us now more than ever—let’s make sure we’re ready for them. Episodes begin January 14th.
