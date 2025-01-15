The Family Practice of the Future Is Right Now

In this transformative episode of The Family Practice Podcast, Dr. Tony Ebel takes you on an inspiring journey to the cutting edge of chiropractic care—introducing the concept of the "family practice of the future"—and why that future is already here.We dive deep into:The Roots of "Organic" ChiropracticAn "All-Out Offense" ApproachThe Shift to the "Neuro Age"Parents Want More The All-Cash Family Practice This episode is packed with actionable insights, powerful stories, and a clear call to action: go all-in on neurologically-focused, family-centered chiropractic care.

Key Moments: 00:00 Welcome to the Family Practice Podcast01:06 Introduction to the Family Practice of the Future01:38 The Neuro Age of Chiropractic04:21 Historical Evolution of Chiropractic08:03 Challenges and Misconceptions in Chiropractic15:54 Building a True Family Practice25:30 The Path Forward: Offense Strategy32:09 Conclusion and Next Steps