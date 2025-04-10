"Doubt can be the thing that pulls you closer to home" with Eric Thomas

We just couldn’t help ourselves. Even though our team is busy behind the scenes preparing for Evolving Faith 2023, we just had to drop one more bonus episode featuring R. Eric Thomas’s talk from the 2022 conference. Eric is one of the funniest writers you’ll find on the internet, but he’s also incredibly thoughtful and genuine as he explores his own relationship to faith, blackness, and queerness. Even as he wrestles with the faith he grew up with, he’s a self proclaimed “big old church queen” who hasn’t stopped considering what it means to be fully at home in himself and in the world. This is a good one, friends. We’re glad you’re here. Show Notes 2023 Evolving Faith Conference