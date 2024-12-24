Nature’s Calendar: The Value of Phenology in the Garden
In this episode, guest Theresa Crimmins, director of the USA National Phenology Network, explores the fascinating world of phenology—nature’s way of keeping time. Discover how seasonal changes influence plants, pollinators, and the environment, and learn how you can use phenological cues to enhance your gardening practices. We’ll discuss the importance of observing natural patterns and the impact of climate change on seasonal rhythms. Tune in to connect your gardening with the rhythm of nature! Connect with USA NPN and learn more about phenology via our show notes.
Rooting Out the Truth: Debunking Common Gardening Myths Part 2
In Part 2 of our "Gardening Myths" series, we’re busting more common misconceptions about gardening and tree care. Is gravel at the bottom of pots really a good idea? Should trees be planted deeply for stability? What about staking new trees or painting over pruning cuts? We’ll also dive into the truth about using wood chip mulch safely in your garden. Tune in for research-based insights and practical advice to make your gardening smarter and easier. For resources, links, a transcript, and more be sure to visit our website at https://evergreenthumb.mastergardenerfoundation.org/episode036/
Rooting Out the Truth: Debunking Common Gardening Myths Part 1
Think you know the secrets to a perfect garden? In Part 1 of our "Gardening Myths" series, we’re separating fact from fiction on some widely believed plant remedies and techniques. From Epsom salts and blossom end rot to houseplants as oxygen machines, watering causing sunburn, and the acidic magic of pine needles—do these tricks actually work, or are they myths holding you back? Tune in as we break down the science behind these gardening tips. For resources, links, a transcript, and more be sure to visit our website at https://evergreenthumb.mastergardenerfoundation.org/episode035/
Holiday Houseplants: How to Care for Poinsettias, Christmas Cacti, and More with Jeanette Stehr-Green
Bring festive cheer to your home with colorful winter-blooming houseplants! In this episode, we cover everything you need to know to keep popular holiday plants like poinsettias, amaryllis, and Christmas cacti healthy and vibrant. From care tips and troubleshooting advice to the history behind these winter bloomers, we’ve got you covered for a thriving, festive indoor garden. For resources, links, a transcript, and more be sure to visit our website at https://evergreenthumb.mastergardenerfoundation.org/episode034/
Bee Prepared: Overwintering Solitary Bees Made Simple
In this episode of The Evergreen Thumb, we explore how to prepare solitary bees for winter. From storing mason and leafcutter bee cocoons safely to managing moisture, pests, and disease, we cover essential tips to ensure your garden’s tiny pollinators survive the cold months. Whether you’re using a bee house or promoting natural habitats, this episode will help you support these vital insects and set them up for a successful spring. Tune in to learn everything you need to know about winterizing your solitary bees! 🐝❄️ For resources, links, a transcript, and more be sure to visit our website at https://evergreenthumb.mastergardenerfoundation.org/episode033/
Since 1973, WSU Extension Master Gardeners have been developing programs to address the evolving needs of our communities. Each episode, we'll delve into the fascinating world of gardening, exploring a wide range of topics tailored to our unique climate and diverse flora. Whether you're an experienced gardener with a green thumb or a beginner eager to cultivate your own green oasis, this podcast is here to inspire and educate.
Join us as we invite expert horticulturists, seasoned Master Gardeners, and passionate plant enthusiasts to share their wisdom, practical tips, and hands-on experiences. We'll cover everything from plant selection and care, sustainable gardening practices, organic pest control, and landscaping design to tackling common challenges specific to our region.
Discover the secrets to thriving vegetable gardens, vibrant flower beds, bountiful fruit trees, and breathtaking native plant landscapes. We'll also explore the intersection of gardening and sustainability, discussing topics like permaculture, composting, and water-wise gardening to help you create an environmentally friendly garden that nurtures both you and the ecosystem.
So, whether you're tuning in from the urban jungles of Seattle, the rolling hills of Spokane, or anywhere else in the Pacific Northwest, get ready to dig deep, cultivate your knowledge, and connect with a community of fellow gardening enthusiasts.