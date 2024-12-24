Holiday Houseplants: How to Care for Poinsettias, Christmas Cacti, and More with Jeanette Stehr-Green

Bring festive cheer to your home with colorful winter-blooming houseplants! In this episode, we cover everything you need to know to keep popular holiday plants like poinsettias, amaryllis, and Christmas cacti healthy and vibrant. From care tips and troubleshooting advice to the history behind these winter bloomers, we’ve got you covered for a thriving, festive indoor garden. For resources, links, a transcript, and more be sure to visit our website at https://evergreenthumb.mastergardenerfoundation.org/episode034/