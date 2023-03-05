Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Michael Lavers
🇬🇧 I'm Michael Lavers and this podcast will help you improve your English. I'm an online English teacher for students learning as a second language. In this p... More
🇬🇧 I'm Michael Lavers and this podcast will help you improve your English. I'm an online English teacher for students learning as a second language. In this p... More

Available Episodes

  • #218 4 Life Lessons from the World's Most Influential People
    Are you looking for some inspiration this week?Today I look at 4 of the world's most influential people and share some valuable life lessons we can all learn from. I explain how I think these can be applied to language learners too! So if you're struggling with motivation, this is the episode for you.As always, there are lots of great vocabulary and phrases we look at along the way.  Show notes page - https://levelupenglish.school/podcast218Video Teaching from Signs: https://youtu.be/b5x3FWVJneUSign Up for Free Lessons - https://www.levelupenglish.school/#freelessonsJoin Level Up English - https://courses.levelupenglish.schoolBy becoming a member, you can access all podcast transcripts, listen to the private podcast and join live lessons and courses on the website.Support the show
    5/3/2023
    32:32
  • #217 Embrace Your Weirdness
    Learn about the benefits you can receive from embracing your weirdness - in other words: accepting your uniqueness. There are so many benefits of doing this for your language learning and for your life as a whole and I go through a lot of these today while using some useful and relevant vocabulary to help expand your English knowledge. I LOVED recording this episode and I hope you love listening to it as well. As always, join in the conversation on the show notes page linked below.Show notes page - https://levelupenglish.school/podcast217Sign Up for Free Lessons - https://www.levelupenglish.school/#freelessonsJoin Level Up English - https://courses.levelupenglish.schoolBy becoming a member, you can access all podcast transcripts, listen to the private podcast and join live lessons and courses on the website.Support the show
    4/26/2023
    32:11
  • #216 Is it bad to UM and AH? - Valerie Fridland
    Dr. Valerie Fridland is a professor, sociolinguist, author, and public speaker. Her recent book is: Like, Literally, Dude. Arguing for the Good in Bad English.She joins me on the podcast today for a fascinating discussion about aspects of English we often consider to be bad, such as UM and AH. We also talk about the use of "like" and other language features like Vocal Fry. Valerie also helps me feel more comfortable with my use of UM and AH in speech as they actually have special meanings within conversation.This is a fascinating conversation and I hope you like it too!Show notes page - https://levelupenglish.school/podcast216Sign Up for Free Lessons - https://www.levelupenglish.school/#freelessonsJoin Level Up English - https://courses.levelupenglish.schoolBy becoming a member, you can access all podcast transcripts, listen to the private podcast and join live lessons and courses on the website.Support the show
    4/19/2023
    47:32
  • #215 Animal Idioms You Can Use in Daily Conversation
    In this week's episode, we're exploring the fun topic of animals, except we're not learning simple animal words or noises they make. This is more advanced.We'll be looking at a few animal idioms, expressions and phrasal verbs that you can use in your daily life. Native speakers use these all the time! Along with each expression, I'll share a cool fact about the animal, as well as an example from my own life to give some context.Listen to my guest episode with All Ears English: https://youtu.be/d8gxDoe0IGIShow notes page - https://levelupenglish.school/podcast215Sign Up for Free Lessons - https://www.levelupenglish.school/#freelessonsJoin Level Up English - https://courses.levelupenglish.schoolBy becoming a member, you can access all podcast transcripts, listen to the private podcast and join live lessons and courses on the website.Support the show
    4/12/2023
    31:18
  • #214 How to Make Phone Calls in English
    We'll be talking today about making phone calls in English, including tips on being confident and doing it successfully, as well as some useful expressions that we all use on the phone. Even if you don't regularly make calls, I think this will be a useful episode for everyone.Show notes page - https://levelupenglish.school/podcast214Sign Up for Free Lessons - https://www.levelupenglish.school/#freelessonsJoin Level Up English - https://courses.levelupenglish.schoolBy becoming a member, you can access all podcast transcripts, listen to the private podcast and join live lessons and courses on the website.Support the show
    4/5/2023
    30:04

About The Level Up English Podcast

🇬🇧 I'm Michael Lavers and this podcast will help you improve your English. I'm an online English teacher for students learning as a second language. In this podcast, I answer your questions about learning and help you achieve your goals in British English. Once a month I talk to a teacher or expert on topics related to language.
