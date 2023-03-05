🇬🇧 I'm Michael Lavers and this podcast will help you improve your English. I'm an online English teacher for students learning as a second language. In this p... More
#218 4 Life Lessons from the World's Most Influential People
Are you looking for some inspiration this week?Today I look at 4 of the world's most influential people and share some valuable life lessons we can all learn from. I explain how I think these can be applied to language learners too! So if you're struggling with motivation, this is the episode for you.As always, there are lots of great vocabulary and phrases we look at along the way.
5/3/2023
32:32
#217 Embrace Your Weirdness
Learn about the benefits you can receive from embracing your weirdness - in other words: accepting your uniqueness. There are so many benefits of doing this for your language learning and for your life as a whole and I go through a lot of these today while using some useful and relevant vocabulary to help expand your English knowledge. I LOVED recording this episode and I hope you love listening to it as well.
4/26/2023
32:11
#216 Is it bad to UM and AH? - Valerie Fridland
Dr. Valerie Fridland is a professor, sociolinguist, author, and public speaker. Her recent book is: Like, Literally, Dude. Arguing for the Good in Bad English.She joins me on the podcast today for a fascinating discussion about aspects of English we often consider to be bad, such as UM and AH. We also talk about the use of "like" and other language features like Vocal Fry. Valerie also helps me feel more comfortable with my use of UM and AH in speech as they actually have special meanings within conversation.This is a fascinating conversation and I hope you like it too!
4/19/2023
47:32
#215 Animal Idioms You Can Use in Daily Conversation
In this week's episode, we're exploring the fun topic of animals, except we're not learning simple animal words or noises they make. This is more advanced.We'll be looking at a few animal idioms, expressions and phrasal verbs that you can use in your daily life. Native speakers use these all the time! Along with each expression, I'll share a cool fact about the animal, as well as an example from my own life to give some context.
4/12/2023
31:18
#214 How to Make Phone Calls in English
We'll be talking today about making phone calls in English, including tips on being confident and doing it successfully, as well as some useful expressions that we all use on the phone. Even if you don't regularly make calls, I think this will be a useful episode for everyone.
