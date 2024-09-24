Powered by RND
The Endless Honeymoon Podcast

Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher
Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, married comedians, are using their hilariously hard-won wisdom on relationships and building on their hit Netflix special to h...
  • “Bi Peasant”
    This week Moshe and Natasha are back to get into the *tender* moments they shared right after Natasha almost died (get your flu shot!). They also help an adorable couple determine the best ways to (lovingly) roast each other and another caller gets advice on how to be a good big brother (and if that involves doing molly with your little sis ter). Finally, we get an UPDATE on the love match from the LIVE SHOW dating game! Submit your deepest secrets to the Endless Honeymoon Secrets Hotline: (213) 222-8608 and ask Natasha and Moshe for relationship advice: [email protected]. Come to our next dinner party, get merch discounts, mystery boxes, etc.: https://www.patreon.com/endlesshoneymoon SPONSORS: http://bollandbranch.com/honeymoonSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:29:57
  • Live from SF Sketchfest with Rachel Dratch and Simon Helberg
    This week we’re live from San Francisco Sketchfest, where Moshe and Natasha were joined by Rachel Dratch and Simon Helberg! They get into Moshe’s confrontation with a stranger at the Oakland airport, visiting toy stores alone as an adult, and the tricky art of wedding playlists. They give advice to one couple debating if/when to move in together and react to a few secrets involving a parrothead, identical twins, and more! Plus, we play our first ever round of “Love Is Not Blind’ and attempt to set Nathalie up with the person of her dreams. Tune in next week to see how their date went! Submit your deepest secrets to the Endless Honeymoon Secrets Hotline: (213) 222-8608 and ask Natasha and Moshe for relationship advice: [email protected]. Come to our next dinner party, get merch discounts, mystery boxes, etc.: https://www.patreon.com/endlesshoneymoon SPONSORS: http://quince.com/HONEYMOONhttp://masterclass.com/HONEYMOONhttp://seed.com/honeymoon (use code 25HONEYMOON)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:19:13
  • Post Retreat Bliss
    This week Moshe and Natasha are fresh from their recent couples retreat in the woods to answer some of your write in questions, including how to break away from your hometown friends, should you move out of your dream city for your partner, and if you need to check in on the status of your partner’s pending divorce. Submit your deepest secrets to the Endless Honeymoon Secrets Hotline: (213) 222-8608 and ask Natasha and Moshe for relationship advice: [email protected]. Come to our next dinner party, get merch discounts, mystery boxes, etc.: https://www.patreon.com/endlesshoneymoon See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    41:30
  • "Fire Love" with Lizzy Cooperman and Shaun Galanos
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:00:36
  • “California Rules” with Andrew Michaan
    This week Natasha and Moshe are joined by Andrew Michaan. They discuss the loss of the Palisades and Altadena, why no one wanted Andrew's help during the wildfires, and when it's okay to be jealous of a trip to Costco. They give advice to a caller who’s deciding whether to make a move on her best friend and react to a few secrets. SUPPORT LOS ANGELES:https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/wildfire-relief/california Help Suzanne, Milo and Buck Down after the Eaton fireHelp Tim & Liz Gehling After Losing Home to CA FiresSubmit your deepest secrets to the Endless Honeymoon Secrets Hotline: (213) 222-8608 and ask Natasha and Moshe for relationship advice: [email protected]. Come to our next dinner party, get merch discounts, mystery boxes, etc.: https://www.patreon.com/endlesshoneymoon SPONSORS: http://seed.com/honeymoon (use code 25HONEYMOON) See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:02:16

