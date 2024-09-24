This week we’re live from San Francisco Sketchfest, where Moshe and Natasha were joined by Rachel Dratch and Simon Helberg! They get into Moshe’s confrontation with a stranger at the Oakland airport, visiting toy stores alone as an adult, and the tricky art of wedding playlists. They give advice to one couple debating if/when to move in together and react to a few secrets involving a parrothead, identical twins, and more! Plus, we play our first ever round of “Love Is Not Blind’ and attempt to set Nathalie up with the person of her dreams. Tune in next week to see how their date went! Submit your deepest secrets to the Endless Honeymoon Secrets Hotline: (213) 222-8608 and ask Natasha and Moshe for relationship advice: [email protected]
. Come to our next dinner party, get merch discounts, mystery boxes, etc.: https://www.patreon.com/endlesshoneymoon SPONSORS: http://quince.com/HONEYMOONhttp://masterclass.com/HONEYMOONhttp://seed.com/honeymoon (use code 25HONEYMOON)See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.