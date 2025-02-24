When Valentine, accustomed to a life of cosseted seclusion, is finally pushed from the nest by his parents, he finds himself venturing forth into the vast world...

Almost without realizing it, Valentine finds himself in the kitchen of The End of the World, confronted by its formidable landlady, the dour and redoubtable Mrs. Anna...and what awaits him in room 12c. Featuring: Jackson Campbell as Valentine Andrew Biss as Mrs. Anna Music composed by Samuel F. Johanns The End of the World is written and directed by Andrew Biss Find out more at: TheEndoftheWorldpodcast.com Note: The End of the World contains mature content - listener discretion is advised.

Valentine encounters the mysterious Luka, a desolate soul with a harrowing backstory. What she casually reveals to him over the breakfast table leaves a horrified Valentine reeling in shock…but an even bigger shock awaits him. Featuring: Jackson Campbell as Valentine Andrew Biss as Luka Music composed by Samuel F. Johanns The End of the World is written and directed by Andrew Biss Find out more at: TheEndoftheWorldpodcast.com Note: The End of the World contains mature content - listener discretion is advised.

Under rather bizarre circumstances, Valentine stumbles upon Hank, a big, bold, brash, Stetson-wearing and somewhat sketchy-seeming individual – and boy oh boy, does he have an important message for Valentine! Featuring: Jackson Campbell as Valentine Todd Weekley as Hank Music composed by Samuel F. Johanns The End of the World is written and directed by Andrew Biss. Find out more at: TheEndoftheWorldpodcast.com Note: The End of the World contains mature content - listener discretion is advised

Valentine’s strange odyssey at The End of the World continues as he finds himself invited to a place that even the most stout-hearted of angels would fear to tread. Featuring: Jackson Campbell as Valentine Andrew Biss as Monsignor Dave and Mrs. Anna Music composed by Samuel F. Johanns | Additional music by Luis Humanoide The End of the World is written and directed by Andrew Biss. Find out more at: TheEndoftheWorldpodcast.com Note: The End of the World contains mature content - listener discretion is advised

As Valentine fights desperately to disprove Mrs. Anna’s bombshell claim, he’s also about to discover the arrival of a very surprising and very special guest. Featuring: Jackson Campbell as Valentine Andrew Biss as Mrs. Anna Music composed by Samuel F. Johanns The End of the World is written and directed by Andrew Biss. Find out more at: TheEndoftheWorldpodcast.com Note: The End of the World contains mature content - listener discretion is advised

About The End of the World

When Valentine, accustomed to a life of cosseted seclusion, is finally pushed from the nest by his parents, he finds himself venturing forth into the vast world beyond. However, his new adventure is quickly drawn to a violent halt. Frightened and exhausted, he finds shelter at a strange, otherworldly bed and breakfast establishment named, rather ominously, The End of the World. A tale of life, death…and what comes next. A new 11-part audio drama from Mind’s Eye Podcasts. Be advised that The End of the World contains mature content: listener discretion is advised.