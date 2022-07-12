There are places in this world where the road ends—places that are challenging, remote, mystifying…Welcome to the End of the Road – a podcast that takes you on ... More
Transformation: Seeking help when things look impossible
Join host Cathy Herholdt and Karess Linzer as they share a riveting story of transformation of a young girl whose life was halted when she was sent to Dhaka to work in a garment factory to help with her family’s income. Hear how her desire to continue her education and become a teacher was the driving force behind her determination to ask for help and explore all of her options to reach her goals.
12/14/2022
9:48
Transformation: Hopes and dreams interrupted by potential child marriage
Join host Cathy Herholdt and Karess Linzer as they share a compelling story of transformation of a young girl whose life was halted by a potential arranged marriage. It was the determination and perseverance of her mom that made a way for her to continue following her dreams of becoming an engineer. Hear how she uses her experience of almost becoming a child bride to help families keep their children in school and no longer have to turn to child marriage due to financial hardships.
12/7/2022
11:09
Transformation: Forgiveness and reconciliation after 45 years
Join host Cathy Herholdt and Karess Linzer as they share a story of the transforming power of God's love that led to reconciliation between two sisters. From uncertainty and being uncomfortable approaching one another to being willing to allow God to move in their hearts, this transformation was unforgettable and moving. Hear how their families and entire community had front row seats to witness the powerful reconciliation after the 45-year feud.
11/30/2022
13:08
Transformation: Helping others in the community and beyond
Join host Cathy Herholdt and Karess Linzer as they share a story of the transforming power of the Gospel that changed two people from the inside out. Hear how they both began to live lives that were in direct opposition of what they’d ever seen before and how they began helping others by sharing the Gospel and hope with them in their own community and beyond.
11/22/2022
12:10
Transformation: Healing and hope found in community
Join host Cathy Herholdt and Karess Linzer as they share a story of hope, healing, and transformation in Bangladesh and shine a light on the realities of human trafficking in the area. Hear how one woman used her experience with human trafficking to teach women and children in her community about human trafficking, various forms of child exploitation and how to protect children creating hope for the future.
There are places in this world where the road ends—places that are challenging, remote, mystifying…Welcome to the End of the Road – a podcast that takes you on a virtual journey to places like South Sudan, the Congo, Myanmar, and the Middle East, and introduces you cultures and people you’ll never forget. Join host Cathy Herholdt for an experience that will open your heart and mind to what God is doing all over the world. Through stories and interviews with people who have lived and worked at the end of the road, you’ll be challenged and stretched in your faith. So buckle up! We’re going to the end of the road.