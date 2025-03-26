Everything to Know About Genetic Counseling and Testing with Gina Davis
Gina Davis is the founder of Advocate Genetics and a co-founder of EM•POWER with Moxi, an education company dedicated to empowering choice in embryo donation. I'm so honored to have her joining me today on The Egg Whisperer Show podcast! Gina is passionate about impacting the growing field of genetic counseling, and has worked tirelessly to train new genetic counselors, and provide a strong foundation for fertility patients. A former fertility patient herself, she understands the challenges patients face as they try to make sense of the rapid advancements in genetics and fertility medicine, and works hard to help doctors and patients make educated decisions about their options. In this discussion, we'll be talking about genetic counseling, how it impacts the fertility world, reasons to seek genetic counseling, and what to consider about genetic testing results.
Living with Endometriosis: What You Need to Know About Healing and Hope with Dr Iris Kerin Orbuch
In this episode of The Egg Whisperer Show, I welcome Dr. Iris Kerin Orbuch, a renowned expert on endometriosis, to discuss the complexities and challenges of living with this disease. We explore how endometriosis affects fertility, the obstacles to early diagnosis, and the misconceptions that often delay proper treatment. Dr. Orbuch shares insights on the integrative approaches used in her practice, highlighting the importance of gut health in managing endometriosis. We also discuss the critical need for specialized surgical treatment and how endometriosis impacts overall health and well-being. Her holistic perspective, which combines surgical expertise with a deep understanding of the body's integrative systems, offers hope and healing to those affected by this often misunderstood condition. In This Episode, We Cover: Why endometriosis is so often misdiagnosed and how to advocate for proper care The difference between excision surgery and other surgical treatments The connection between gut health, inflammation, and endometriosis symptoms Why a multidisciplinary approach—including physical therapy, nutrition, and mindfulness—can make all the difference The biggest myths about endometriosis that can delay diagnosis and treatment Resources: Dr. Iris Kerin Orbuch's Website Follow Dr. Orbuch on Instagram Beating Endo: How to Reclaim Your Life from Endometriosis
Your Complete Guide to Fertility Testing
Struggling with fertility is not easy. It's important to stay positive. For example, I like to think of you being IN-fertile. As in you're "in" the club vs. infertile meaning you're "not" fertile. Call me crazy, but I truly believe in the fertility of everyone who walks through my door. Nobody is a number or FSH or AMH level. What do those things even mean? That's what I want to talk to you today. 💙Do your best best to find a positive mental attitude.💙Be proactive about your preconception tests. You can find a full list of the ones to consider on my website.💙Understand egg count, egg health, egg aging, and what you can do about it. 💙Get your TUSHY checked. 💙Understand the role of sperm and sperm health in embryo creation. 💙Once you have a embryos, consider additional tests before embryo transfer.
The Facts About Egg Quality and How to Improve It
If you're one of my patients you'll know which egg quality supplements and sperm quality supplements I want you to be on. I spell it out. I will tell you the doses too. I also make my recommendations as far as which brands to get. But if you're not my patient, I want you to learn from this too. No matter where you live in the world, no matter which brands you have access to, there is a way for you to create your own egg (or sperm) quality regimen too. If you want to hear it all, and get more information about improving your egg quality, tune in to today's episode.
Immunological Factors and Fertility with guest Dr. Andrea Vidali
Today, on the Egg Whisperer Show podcast, I'm excited to be joined by Dr. Andrea Vidali. He is a world renowned endometriosis specialist, surgeon, miscarriage specialist and reproductive immunologist. Dr. Vidali is the founder and CEO of Pregmune, a healthcare information company that leverages his research in the fields of IVF and its relation to miscarriage and Immunology. I'm delighted to have him join us to talk about Pregmune and the role immunological factors play in fertility. In today's interview, we are going to be talking about what fertility patients need to know about immunological factors, how immunological factors may present themselves when diagnosed with "unexplained infertility," 6 important factors that may impact your ability to conceive, and how to get tested in order to see if any immunological factors may be involved when having difficulty conceiving.
In 2017, Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh started her weekly Egg Whisperer Show as a way of promoting fertility awareness. Her goal is to give people answers to questions and topics that aren’t easily found elsewhere on the internet. Delivered with a healthy dose of Dr. Aimee’s signature wit and sweet kindness, she manages to simplify the complex. Information is easy and accessible to all with Dr. Aimee’s help.