Everything to Know About Genetic Counseling and Testing with Gina Davis

Gina Davis is the founder of Advocate Genetics and a co-founder of EM•POWER with Moxi, an education company dedicated to empowering choice in embryo donation. I'm so honored to have her joining me today on The Egg Whisperer Show podcast! Gina is passionate about impacting the growing field of genetic counseling, and has worked tirelessly to train new genetic counselors, and provide a strong foundation for fertility patients. A former fertility patient herself, she understands the challenges patients face as they try to make sense of the rapid advancements in genetics and fertility medicine, and works hard to help doctors and patients make educated decisions about their options. In this discussion, we'll be talking about genetic counseling, how it impacts the fertility world, reasons to seek genetic counseling, and what to consider about genetic testing results.