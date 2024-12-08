Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessThe Eat This Podcast with Dr. Alan Desmond
Listen to The Eat This Podcast with Dr. Alan Desmond in the App
Listen to The Eat This Podcast with Dr. Alan Desmond in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Eat This Podcast with Dr. Alan Desmond

Podcast The Eat This Podcast with Dr. Alan Desmond
Dr Alan Desmond
Whether you're curious about healthy eating, the science behind nutrition and  gut health, or how to live a happier and more fulfilling life, the Eat This Podca...
Health & WellnessNutritionEducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing: The Eat This Podcast with Dr Alan Desmond
    Join gut health specialist and bestselling author Dr. Alan Desmond for positive conversations about the food we eat and the lives we lead. In each episode, Dr. Alan interviews leading doctors, dietitians, influencers, and health experts, providing practical tips to help you become the healthiest version of yourself.Whether you're curious about healthier eating, the science behind nutrition, or how to live a happier and more fulfilling life, the Eat This Podcast with Dr Alan Desmond will inspire you with evidence-based insights and real-life stories.Launching in January 2025.Sponsered by Linwoods Health Foods. Use discount code DESMOND for a 15% on all purchases. Tap here to shop right now. Connect with Dr Alan Desmond:InstagramThreadsX/Twitter
    --------  
    2:34

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About The Eat This Podcast with Dr. Alan Desmond

Whether you're curious about healthy eating, the science behind nutrition and  gut health, or how to live a happier and more fulfilling life, the Eat This Podcast with Dr Alan Desmond will inspire you with evidence-based insights and real-life stories.In each episode, gut health specialist and bestselling author Dr. Alan Desmond interviews doctors, dieticians, researchers and public figures, sharing expert advice on how to eat and live for optimal health and happiness.   Tune in for postive conversations about the food we eat and the lives we lead.  
Podcast website

Listen to The Eat This Podcast with Dr. Alan Desmond, Huberman Lab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:25:18 AM