Nine Sols, DK, and Top Turkeys of 2024 - Easy Allies Podcast - Nov 29, 2024
Ep 451 - It's Thanksgiving in the US, so it's time to look back and pick the year's biggest turkeys! Plus, Sony's tinkering with a new handheld, we've got a fun October sales report, and Nine Sols finally hits consoles!
(0:00) - Intro
(2:19) - PlayStation... Portable?
(27:13) - October Sales Report
(44:29) - Nine Sols Impressions
(1:04:17) - Donkey Kong Land Impressions
(1:18:41) - Donkey Kong Land 2 Impressions
(1:25:03) - A Word From Our Sponsors
(1:26:35) - Top Turkeys of 2024
(2:20:26) - Also This Week
(2:33:41) - L&R: Gravy
(2:36:24) - L&R: Reflected Interests
(2:41:27) - L&R Game: Avengers Assemble
(2:52:02) - Bets
(3:00:35) - Closing
TGA Noms, STALKER 2, and Diablo IV w/ Rod Fergusson - Easy Allies Podcast - Nov 22, 2024
Ep 450 - This year's nominations for The Game Awards are in, and there's a lot to talk about. Blizzard's Rod Fergusson calls in to chat about the current state of Diablo IV. Plus, our Avowed preview and early thoughts on STALKER 2.
(0:00) - Intro
(3:13) - TGA Nominees Revealed
(1:30:28) - Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred w/ Rod Fergusson
(2:00:24) - STALKER 2 Impressions
(2:21:13) - Avowed Preview
(2:41:31) - A Word From Our Sponsors
(2:43:07) - Top 10 Parties
(2:56:03) - Sony Wants to Buy From Software's Parent Company
(3:03:02) - Final Fantasy XIV Mobile Announced
(3:11:18) - Also This Week
(3:20:52) - L&R: The Game Awards Medley
(3:24:03) - L&R: Growth Around the World
(3:27:15) - L&R Game: Turkey Day Feast 2024
(3:37:45) - Bets
(3:43:21) - Closing
Are These Pancakes an Xbox? - Easy Allies Podcast - Nov 15, 2024
Ep 449 - It's an Xbox-centered news week with Indiana Jones, South of Midnight, handhelds, exclusives, and IHOP. Plus, we share our thoughts on Dragon Quest III, LEGO Horizon, Mario & Luigi, and more. *LEGO Horizon Adventures Provided by PlayStation.*
(0:00) - Intro
(4:16) - Indiana Jones Gameplay Deep Dive
(23:30) - South of Midnight Behind the Scenes
(33:19) - This is An Xbox
(49:25) - Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Impressions
(1:17:36) - LEGO Horizon Adventures Impressions
(1:29:42) - A Word From Our Sponsors1:31:09 - Empire of the Ants Impressions
(1:45:30) - Mario & Luigi: Brothership Impressions
(1:59:07) - Metal Slug Tactics Impressions
(2:13:38) - Also This Week
(2:29:40) - L&R: Stress Relievers
(2:35:35) - L&R: A New Path
(2:45:23) - L&R: When to Announce?
(2:53:21) - Bets
(3:00:15) - Closing
Sonic, Slitterhead, TMNT, and Nintendo Numbers - Easy Allies Podcast - Nov 8, 2024
Ep 448 - Nintendo's mid-year financials reveal much, including Switch 2 tidbits. Meanwhile, Take Two has some numbers of their own, and we chat about Slitterhead, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, Sonic X Shadow, Atomic Picnic, and more.
(0:00) - Intro
(3:04) - Switch Successor Will Be Backwards Compatible
(29:14) - Take Two Sells Private Division
(41:23) - Slitterhead Impressions
(53:30) - Atomic Picnic Impressions
(1:02:23) - Sonic X Shadow Generations Impressions
(1:23:53) - TMNT: Mutants Unleashed Impressions
(1:32:32) - Also This Week
(1:46:28) - L&R: "Intriguing" UI Choices
(1:51:20) - L&R: Make the Unwanted Remake
(1:58:30) - L&R Game: Define That Name
(2:08:48) - Bets
(2:13:16) - Closing
Dragon Age, Black Ops 6, and Nintendo Music - Easy Allies Podcast - Nov 1, 2024
Ep 447 - Nintendo just shadow dropped their own music player. Concord won't be making a comeback, and we share our impressions of Dragon Age, the new Call of Duty, and the Vampire Survivors Castlevania expansion.
(0:00) - Intro
(5:10) - Nintendo Music Shadow Drop
(32:34) - Sony Shuts Down Concord Studio
(54:26) - Ubisoft's NFT Game
(1:01:31) - Dragon Age: The Veilguard Impressions
(1:29:32) - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Impressions
(1:46:40) - Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania Impressions
(1:59:16) - Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Impressions
(2:02:43) - Top 10 Scary Sounds
(2:15:41) - Also This Week
(2:30:55) - L&R: Developers at Your School
(2:32:44) - L&R: Road Trip Plans
(2:36:40) - L&R: Only You Remember
(2:42:57) - Bets
(2:49:41) - Closing