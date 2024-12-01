TGA Noms, STALKER 2, and Diablo IV w/ Rod Fergusson - Easy Allies Podcast - Nov 22, 2024

Ep 450 - This year's nominations for The Game Awards are in, and there's a lot to talk about. Blizzard's Rod Fergusson calls in to chat about the current state of Diablo IV. Plus, our Avowed preview and early thoughts on STALKER 2. Get Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance on sale for Black Friday. https://gsght.com/c/z5s7f9 Thank you to SEGA and ATLUS West for sponsoring this episode. (0:00) - Intro (3:13) - TGA Nominees Revealed (1:30:28) - Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred w/ Rod Fergusson (2:00:24) - STALKER 2 Impressions (2:21:13) - Avowed Preview (2:41:31) - A Word From Our Sponsors (2:43:07) - Top 10 Parties (2:56:03) - Sony Wants to Buy From Software's Parent Company (3:03:02) - Final Fantasy XIV Mobile Announced (3:11:18) - Also This Week (3:20:52) - L&R: The Game Awards Medley (3:24:03) - L&R: Growth Around the World (3:27:15) - L&R Game: Turkey Day Feast 2024 (3:37:45) - Bets (3:43:21) - Closing