151 | Charlie Watson, Runnerbeans
We talked about her entry into running (her first marathon was London in 2012, where she ran for MIND in memory of her university housemate, Vic, who sadly took his own life after battling depression). Thoughts on being considered an influencer. How she’s a Six Star finisher. Her fertility journey -- she just had a child via surrogacy. And her next goal of hitting a BQ at the Valencia Marathon.
5/1/2023
1:06:19
150 | Li-Ning, Martinis on Days That End in 'Y', Venus Fly Traps, Lot Lizards & More
Our break from Boston has gone a bit sideways and we're okay with it. Thomas and Meaghan go full James Bond in their drinking, Robbe buys his family's first pet, and our running is full of injuries as usual (we'll be okay). We also talk about the Li-Ning Feidian 3 Ultra, a performance shoe that may or may not cost $500.
Be sure to check out Saysky running apparel, because summer is coming and you better look good while feeling gooder. Use code DROP15 to save 15% off your order: https://saysky.us/
4/28/2023
1:15:35
149 | Ben Morrow, Miler Running
What's it take to start your own made-in-NYC, boutique running brand in the very beginning of a pandemic? Ask Ben Morrow, founder of Miler Running. We get the inside scoop of how he started the brand, what he looks for in apparel, and his vision for running. This is a great one for all you business-minded folks out there, or anyone looking to get into the design and apparel game.Check out Miler Running: https://milerrunning.com/
4/24/2023
53:53
148 | Boston Marathon Recap
Do we really need a description for this one? I guess so, since it's sponsored by Saysky. This is our Boston Marathon recap, where we rundown the entire Boston Marathon weekend, from meet-ups to shakeout runs race day itself. It was nothing short of amazing, as you probably know if you were there. It also produced way more bathroom stories than we could ever imagine possible, much to Meg's chagrin.
Be sure to check out Saysky running apparel, because you know you need some new spring gear. Save 15% with code DROP15: https://saysky.us/
4/21/2023
1:51:54
147 | Kara Goucher, Olympian and Author
No introduction needed: this week's guest is the legendary Kara Goucher– Olympian, Nike whistleblower, and author of "The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike's Elite Running Team." This, quite honestly, is one of the best conversations we've ever had on the podcast. Buckle up, it's a good time.
Pick up Kara's book here: https://amzn.to/4153nsY
A running podcast from Believe in the Run, The Drop is brought to you by hosts Thomas Neuberger, Robbe Reddinger, and Meaghan Murray. But this isn't your typical running podcast– we'll talk about running (of course), but also discuss a wide range of topics, from pop culture to pigeons (not real) to picking up trash here in Baltimore. We also interview elite athletes, industry insiders, musicians, coaches, and more. Follow along as we also discuss our own running highs and lows, as well as our favorite shoes and gear.