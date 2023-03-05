The Drop, the official podcast of the 130th Airlift Wing, chronicles the efforts of the Airmen, and Civilian employees that live work and defend or communities,... More
The Drop Episode 15 - 2023 Goals and Objectives for the 130th
In today's episode Colonel Pat Chard, the 130th Airlift Wing Vice Commander, walks us through the goals and objectives for the calendar year 2023 for the wing. We mention some goals for the wing as a whole, discuss ways to meet those goals, and talk about what's happening in the coming months.
5/4/2023
The Drop Episode 14 - C.D.S.: May UTA
In this abbreviated episode, we hear from Col. Pat Chard, 130th Vice Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams, 130th Wing Command Chief, about the Wing priorities for this months Unit Training Assembly.
5/3/2023
The Drop Episode 13 - C.D.S. : April UTA & FL.A.R.E. 2023
In this abbreviated episode, we hear from Col. Bryan Preece, 130th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Pat Chard, 130th Vice Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams, 130th Wing Command Chief, conveys the Wing priorities for the Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FL.A.R.E.) and April Unit Training Assembly.
3/24/2023
The Drop Episode 12 - We Are All Recruiters (WARE) Program
Attracting the next generation of Airmen to serve in the Air National Guard is critical to our continued success. The We Are All Recruiters or (WEAR) Program enable individual members to do just that.
In this episode, we are joined by Master Sgt. Casey Reed 130th Recruiting Flight Chief to talk about the new program.
3/22/2023
The Drop Episode 11 - 2022 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
Each year, the 130th Airlift Wing recognizes its most outstanding members in four categories. 2022 marks the third year the Outstanding Airman of the Year program has operated under the wing instruction that focuses on recognizing members achievement over the function of the nomination process. In this episode, we are joined by Command Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams to talk about the program and introduce this years winners.