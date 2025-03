Episode 16 - Animal Services

Want to learn more about Coweta County Animal Services and our community's favorite four-legged friends? Shelter Coordinator Rebecca Bradley and Corrections Sergeant Mibrika McQueen join Host Michael Fouts to deep dive into all things Animal Services. Tune in for this special episode. The Animal Services Division manages the Coweta County Animal Shelter for homeless animals. This facility not only serves as a safe haven for these animals but also actively promotes pet adoption, connecting them with loving families who can provide a forever home. In addition to its adoption efforts, Animal Services enforces local animal control regulations, which help maintain public safety and ensure the welfare of pets in Coweta County. The team conducts regular inspections and investigations to address neglect and abuse issues, helping protect animals and residents.Learn more about Animal Services, view the ordinance and check out available pets here.