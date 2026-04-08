Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsEducationThe Purple Zone
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Purple Zone
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Purple Zone

Alexis Morgan
EducationEducation for Kids
The Purple Zone
Latest episode

63 episodes

  • The Purple Zone

    The Stories that Shaped Us and Built our Communities

    03/18/2026 | 22 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Lately I’ve been asking myself a question.
    Have we forgotten the stories that built the communities we live in today… or were many of us never really taught them in the first place?
    In this reflective solo episode, Alexis explores the stories that shaped her understanding of service and community, from Anne Frank and a Holocaust survivor who visited her classroom, to her immigrant grandfather’s journey to America in 1914, to visiting Minidoka National Historic Site with her children.
    She also shares the story of discovering the Idaho PTA archives, the work of 35 mothers who founded the organization in 1905, and reflects on the legacy of Rebecca Brown Mitchell, a pioneer teacher and the first woman to serve as chaplain of the Idaho Legislature.
    This episode isn’t about politics. It’s about something deeper: how history, family stories, and community memory shape who we are, and why staying connected to those stories still matters today.
    Because maybe the work of civic life isn’t about shouting louder or retreating further. Maybe it begins with remembering where we come from and recognizing that our individual stories are part of something larger.
    Find Alexis on Instagram and JOIN in the conversation: https://www.instagram.com/the_idaho_lady/

    JOIN the convo on Substack & STAY up-to-date with emails and posts https://substack.com/@theidaholady?r=5katbx&utm_campaign=profile&utm_medium=profile-page

    Send Alexis an email with guest requests, ideas, or potential collaboration.
    [email protected]

    Find great resources, info on school communities, and other current projects regarding public policy:
    https://www.thealexismorgan.com
  • The Purple Zone

    Idaho Lawmaking 101: The Budget, Medicaid, and a Rare Senate Rejection

    03/16/2026 | 19 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Budgets aren’t flashy and they’re usually not the most fun thing to talk about. But when the Idaho Senate rejected the state’s largest budget bill the $5.7 billion Health and Welfare budget it revealed deeper tensions inside the Legislature over fiscal responsibility, Medicaid spending, and recent tax cuts. In this episode of The Purple Zone, 
    I break down:
    1.  How Idaho’s budget process works, 
    2. Why the Senate rejected the proposal, and 
    3. Work to connect the policy to our everyday language and lives, because budgets are where government decisions become real for communities.
    Find Alexis on Instagram and JOIN in the conversation: https://www.instagram.com/the_idaho_lady/

    JOIN the convo on Substack & STAY up-to-date with emails and posts https://substack.com/@theidaholady?r=5katbx&utm_campaign=profile&utm_medium=profile-page

    Send Alexis an email with guest requests, ideas, or potential collaboration.
    [email protected]

    Find great resources, info on school communities, and other current projects regarding public policy:
    https://www.thealexismorgan.com
  • The Purple Zone

    All about Charter Schools and the Missing Innovation Pipeline with Duncan Robb

    03/03/2026 | 59 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Idaho has had charter schools for nearly three decades. They were created to innovate, and the question today is: are they doing that? In this episode, I’m joined by Duncan Robb, education policy expert and the writer behind the Substack K–12 Education in Idaho (k12educationidaho.substack.com). We break down the basics, what charter schools are (and aren’t), how they’re governed, and the role of the Idaho Public Charter School Commission...then zoom out to the bigger policy design question: if charters were meant to be “labs of innovation,” who is responsible for making sure what works actually transfers to traditional public schools? We also talk through current education policy debates, including state testing, accountability, and what meaningful flexibility really looks like in practice. By the end of the conversation, it was clear we had only scratched the surface, so stay tuned for more conversations with Duncan as we continue digging into charter schools and education policy in Idaho. Bonus: Duncan and I don’t agree on everything, which makes for a fun conversation.
    Find Alexis on Instagram and JOIN in the conversation: https://www.instagram.com/the_idaho_lady/

    JOIN the convo on Substack & STAY up-to-date with emails and posts https://substack.com/@theidaholady?r=5katbx&utm_campaign=profile&utm_medium=profile-page

    Send Alexis an email with guest requests, ideas, or potential collaboration.
    [email protected]

    Find great resources, info on school communities, and other current projects regarding public policy:
    https://www.thealexismorgan.com
  • The Purple Zone

    Idaho’s Doctor Shortage, WWAMI, & the $1 Billion Rural Health Grant with Rep. Dustin Manwaring

    02/18/2026 | 49 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Idaho ranks 50th in physicians per capita and 44th in primary care access. So what’s the real plan to fix it?
    In this episode, I sit down with Representative Dustin Manwaring to break down Idaho’s Undergraduate Medical Education (UME) strategy, the proposed 36-month rollout, and how it intersects with the $1 billion Rural Health Transformation Grant.
    We talk through the core problem the working group set out to solve and what “Train Here, Stay Here, Grow Here” actually means in practice and how it connects with workforce pipelines, residency expansion, and long-term retention?
    We also dig into the definition of “rural.” Critical access hospitals? Small towns near metro hubs? Urban hospitals that support rural areas? How the taskforce defines rural will shape who benefits and how federal dollars are distributed.
    Plus:
    How the UME plan intersects with the $1B rural investment
    What legislators are watching to ensure accountability
    Whether Idaho’s low resident-to-medical-student ratio limits retention
    The future of WWAMI and how new legislation could shift seat allocations
    Whether Idaho eventually needs its own full medical school
    If this plan works, what will Idaho’s physician landscape look like 10 years from now?
    This is a forward-looking conversation about workforce, access, and how policy decisions today shape healthcare for the next generation.
    Find Alexis on Instagram and JOIN in the conversation: https://www.instagram.com/the_idaho_lady/

    JOIN the convo on Substack & STAY up-to-date with emails and posts https://substack.com/@theidaholady?r=5katbx&utm_campaign=profile&utm_medium=profile-page

    Send Alexis an email with guest requests, ideas, or potential collaboration.
    [email protected]

    Find great resources, info on school communities, and other current projects regarding public policy:
    https://www.thealexismorgan.com
  • The Purple Zone

    Federalism, Elections, and the Constitution: Who Actually Has the Power?

    02/03/2026 | 26 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Who actually has the power over elections in the United States — the federal government, the states, or the president?
    Alexis takes you go back to the Constitution itself. Because here’s the truth: many adults have never been taught (or have near forgotten) how the Constitution is structured, where power is assigned, or why federalism exists in the first place. (This is a super basic/quick overview). When we don’t understand that structure, modern debates about elections can feel confusing, emotional, and disconnected from reality.
    Alexis walks through the basics most people missed:
    how the Constitution is organized
    what the Articles actually assign to Congress, the President, and the courts
    where federalism lives in the text
    how the Bill of Rights — especially the 10th Amendment — draws a clear line between federal and state power
    From there, she gets concrete about elections: who runs them, who sets guardrails, and why the president has no constitutional authority to administer or centralize elections.
    To help frame today’s tensions, she puts two books into conversation — The Divided States of America by Donald F. Kettl and American Covenant by Yuval Levin — exploring whether federalism is a system that’s breaking down… or one that’s doing exactly what it was designed to do.
    This episode isn’t about personalities or partisan talking points. It’s about structure, limits, and why understanding the Constitution changes how we see current events.
    Because policy isn’t abstract. It’s personal. And federalism is where our disagreements are meant to live.
    Find Alexis on Instagram and JOIN in the conversation: https://www.instagram.com/the_idaho_lady/

    JOIN the convo on Substack & STAY up-to-date with emails and posts https://substack.com/@theidaholady?r=5katbx&utm_campaign=profile&utm_medium=profile-page

    Send Alexis an email with guest requests, ideas, or potential collaboration.
    [email protected]

    Find great resources, info on school communities, and other current projects regarding public policy:
    https://www.thealexismorgan.com

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About The Purple Zone

Welcome to The Purple Zone (formerly Our Kids Our Schools). Bridging the Gap between Public Policy, Practice & People.The Purple Zone explores what it really means to align how we govern, how we educate, and how we show up for our communities.Hosted by Alexis — a PhD student in public policy and administration, and longtime educator and advocate for kids, communities, and the systems that shape our lives. This podcast connects the dots between policy and practice, without the politics or platitudes.It’s about naming what often goes unsaid — and making space for a more honest, human approach to systems that impact all of us. How systems shape our communities, from policy on paper to action in practice. + Thinking Out Loud as a PhD Student
Podcast website
EducationEducation for KidsGovernmentKids & FamilyScienceSocial SciencesSociety & Culture

Listen to The Purple Zone, The Daily Stoic and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Purple Zone: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.8.9| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/13/2026 - 10:47:09 PM
A company fromMADSACK