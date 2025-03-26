1. Navigating Your Relationship with a Narcissist - Part 1

In this inaugural episode of Dr. Vani's podcast, she discusses the complexities of navigating relationships with narcissists. She defines narcissism, identifies key traits, and explains the different subtypes of narcissists. The conversation delves into the impact of narcissism on relationships, the stages of a narcissistic relationship, and offers insights into coping strategies for those affected by narcissistic behavior. Dr. Vani emphasizes the importance of self-care, setting boundaries, and maintaining one's mental health while dealing with narcissists.---------Takeaways- Narcissists often seek validation and feel entitled.- Empathy is a distinguishing factor between narcissists and others.- Narcissism can lead to serious personality disorders.- There are two main types of narcissists: grandiose and malignant.- The idealization stage involves love bombing and dependency.- Devaluation begins with subtle criticisms and control.- Gaslighting distorts reality and undermines self-trust.- The silent treatment is a common form of emotional abuse.- Coping strategies are essential for maintaining mental health.- Self-care and boundaries are crucial when dealing with narcissists.