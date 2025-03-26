Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityThe Dr Vani Podcast
Listen to The Dr Vani Podcast in the App
Listen to The Dr Vani Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Dr Vani Podcast

Podcast The Dr Vani Podcast
Dr Vani Marshall
This is the personal podcast of Dr Vani Marshall. It will include conversations, teaching and preaching covering topics foundational to our spiritual, mental an...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • 1. Navigating Your Relationship with a Narcissist - Part 1
    In this inaugural episode of Dr. Vani's podcast, she discusses the complexities of navigating relationships with narcissists. She defines narcissism, identifies key traits, and explains the different subtypes of narcissists. The conversation delves into the impact of narcissism on relationships, the stages of a narcissistic relationship, and offers insights into coping strategies for those affected by narcissistic behavior. Dr. Vani emphasizes the importance of self-care, setting boundaries, and maintaining one's mental health while dealing with narcissists.---------Takeaways- Narcissists often seek validation and feel entitled.- Empathy is a distinguishing factor between narcissists and others.- Narcissism can lead to serious personality disorders.- There are two main types of narcissists: grandiose and malignant.- The idealization stage involves love bombing and dependency.- Devaluation begins with subtle criticisms and control.- Gaslighting distorts reality and undermines self-trust.- The silent treatment is a common form of emotional abuse.- Coping strategies are essential for maintaining mental health.- Self-care and boundaries are crucial when dealing with narcissists.
    --------  
    44:50
  • Welcome to The Dr Vani Podcast!
    The introduction for The Dr Vani Podcast.
    --------  
    0:40
  • The Poison of Unforgiveness - Part 2
    This is Part 2 of a conversation on  @TheHackaPodcast  covering why forgiveness is so powerful.
    --------  
    1:23:34
  • The Poison of Unforgiveness - Part 1
    This is Part 1 of a conversation on @TheHackaPodcast  covering why forgiveness is so powerful.
    --------  
    56:26
  • How to Be Mentally Healthy
    This is a conversation I had on The Hacka Podcast about mental health.
    --------  
    58:44

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The Dr Vani Podcast

This is the personal podcast of Dr Vani Marshall. It will include conversations, teaching and preaching covering topics foundational to our spiritual, mental and emotional health.
Podcast website

Listen to The Dr Vani Podcast, followHIM and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/29/2025 - 1:59:34 AM