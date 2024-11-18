Neoliberalism, Violence, Migration w/ Hilary Goodfriend & Jorge Cuéllar

Featuring Hilary Goodfriend & Jorge Cuéllar in the second of a three (not two!) part series on the history and present of Central America. This interview picks up our discussion of revolutionary armed struggles against brutal US-backed military-oligarchic regimes in Guatemala, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. Then, the peace accords and postwar transitions accompanied by the imposition of neoliberal economic restructuring. Finally, the rise of mass migration, new transnational gangs, and the regime of El Salvador's authoritarian Bitcoin enthusiast Nayib Bukele. And more.