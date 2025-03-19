Topics discussed this week by Peter Broida Executive Order invoking statutory national security exclusion to undercut federal sector contract and statutory LR protections.Peter Broida's webinar on RIFs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03-UU34CGLkBuy Dewey books: deweypub.com - Reductions In Force, by Renn Fowler
38:52
February 24th, 2025
Topics:Ruminations on appealing to MSPB from probationary or trial period terminations; Buy Dewey books: deweypub.com - Reductions In Force, by Renn Fowler
16:32
February 11th, 2025
Topics:Ruminations on administrative leave; Buy Dewey books at deweypub.com
17:25
January 21st, 2025
Topics:FLRA Member’s comments on arbitration practice; Peter Broida’s comments on executive orders from President Trump affecting federal sector personnel law; Buy Dewey books at deweypub.com
23:01
December 9th, 2024
Topics discussed this week by Peter Broida:Peter Broida speculates on future events affecting civil service practitionersBuy Dewey books at deweypub.com
A short weekly podcast on federal civil service law narrated by Peter Broida. Each week Peter discusses several new cases from the MSPB, FLRA, their reviewing courts, and occasionally EEOC. The podcast does not provide legal advice. www.deweypub.com