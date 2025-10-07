We’re kicking off Cross Examined by putting ourselves in the hot seat. Tom joined The Detectives Podcast to ask us questions.We start with our paths into detective work, then dig into interviews and interrogations. We talk about how we maintain control without losing humanity, how we relate to people who’ve done terrible things, and what we do when we think the person across the table might not be the one who did it. We also get into what happens when detectives lose their cool, and we break down the classic good cop/bad cop approach (and when it turns into bad cop/bad cop).Huge thank you to Tom for jumping in and asking thoughtful questions! If you’d like a chance to appear on the podcast and cross examine us in a future episode, head to https://www.patreon.com/thedetectives and sign up as a Lead Detective or an Investigative Commander.Connect with The Detectives Podcast: https://linktr.ee/thedetectivespodcastJoin us on Patreon for early access, ad-free episodes and bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/thedetectivesShop official merch: https://www.tritonpublishing.net/thedetectivespodcastDirectly support the podcast: https://buymeacoffee.com/thedetectivesSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
1:06:13
From Crime Scenes to Barbecues
In this episode, Dave and Steve open up about the cumulative trauma detectives face while working difficult cases. They unpack the struggle of switching back into family roles as fathers, husbands, sons, friends, and functioning members of society.They discuss how trauma shows up in subtle ways and how families or supervisors can normalize the behavior. They also examine the coping mechanisms detectives turn to, both good and bad, including dark humor, alcohol use, and isolation, as well as healthier outlets like exercise, good sleep routines, therapy, and hobbies.Dave and Steve share their personal rituals that help them leave the job at the door and reset after a scene. They talk about what their families experience, and the weight that loved ones carry when they are in a relationship with a detective. They explore how to communicate openly without sharing horrors that could traumatize others, and how to maintain trust when working high-profile cases that can't legally be discussed.The conversation ends with practical advice for detectives, officers, and their families on how to better navigate the transition from crime scenes to barbecues.
1:21:55
2025 Crimefighter of the Year: A conversation with Lt. Jerry Holeman and his wife Nikki
Lieutenant Jerry Holeman of the Indiana State Police joins The Detectives Podcast with his wife, Nikki, after receiving the 2025 Crimefighter of the Year award at CrimeCon Denver. Dave and Steve trace Lt. Holeman's path from the Marine Corps into law enforcement and explore the leadership, pressure, and resilience required to lead a major investigation that drew worldwide attention. Lt. Holeman explains why he views the recognition as shared with victims' families and with all the investigators who worked on the case. He also discusses the demands of long-running investigations and the human cost that comes with the job. Nikki offers an honest look at being both a military and police wife, the missed moments, and the strength it takes to keep a family steady when duty calls. Together they reflect on what the honor means in their home and community. Lt. Holeman looks ahead to retirement with a simple goal: to be fully present for the family that stood with him through it all.
1:04:39
CrimeCon 2025
In this special episode, Dave and Steve bring you along to CrimeCon 2025 in Denver. They share highlights from all three days of the convention—who they met, what they learned, and how it felt to be part of the true crime community.From connecting with other creators, victims' families, and advocacy groups, to meeting listeners and Patreon supporters, this episode captures the inspiring work being done across the true crime space. Dave and Steve also talk about attending panels, being surprised with their very own booth, and experiencing the CrimeCon Clue Awards.Along the way, they reflect on the meaningful, constructive conversations they had with attendees about the criminal justice system and detective work. These conversations made their first CrimeCon experience unforgettable.
45:23
Who's In Charge? Breaking Down Jurisdiction
At the request of a listener, Dave and Steve break down how jurisdiction works across law enforcement agencies in the United States. They explore the roles of university police, city police, county sheriffs, state police, and federal agencies, highlighting the types of calls they respond to and the responsibilities that define their authority.The episode also sheds light on how these agencies cooperate, the behind-the-scenes conversations that determine who takes the lead on a case, and the process of establishing jurisdiction.
Join Dave and Steve, two seasoned, active investigators with over 35 years of combined law enforcement experience, as they pull back the curtain on the criminal justice system. From real case breakdowns to discussions on the inner workings of investigations, they bring firsthand insight into the realities of police work—the good, the bad, and the untold.Expect unfiltered perspectives, expert analysis, and candid conversations with professionals in the field. While they take their work seriously, they don’t take themselves too seriously, so buckle up for honest discussions, dark humor, and a no-nonsense look at the world of criminal investigations.