From Crime Scenes to Barbecues

In this episode, Dave and Steve open up about the cumulative trauma detectives face while working difficult cases. They unpack the struggle of switching back into family roles as fathers, husbands, sons, friends, and functioning members of society.They discuss how trauma shows up in subtle ways and how families or supervisors can normalize the behavior. They also examine the coping mechanisms detectives turn to, both good and bad, including dark humor, alcohol use, and isolation, as well as healthier outlets like exercise, good sleep routines, therapy, and hobbies.Dave and Steve share their personal rituals that help them leave the job at the door and reset after a scene. They talk about what their families experience, and the weight that loved ones carry when they are in a relationship with a detective. They explore how to communicate openly without sharing horrors that could traumatize others, and how to maintain trust when working high-profile cases that can't legally be discussed.The conversation ends with practical advice for detectives, officers, and their families on how to better navigate the transition from crime scenes to barbecues.