Mastering Storytelling & Sales: Andrea Merrill’s Entrepreneurial Journey
In this powerful episode of The Dennis Postema Show, Dennis sits down with storytelling and monetization expert Andrea Merrill to uncover her incredible journey from hardship to success. Andrea shares her background as a trauma therapist, her struggles with severe health issues, financial hardships, and the pivotal moment that launched her into entrepreneurship. She reveals how she built a million-dollar business, mastered storytelling for sales, and now helps speakers and entrepreneurs craft compelling narratives that convert. Tune in for a raw, inspiring conversation about grit, resilience, and the power of owning your story.
1:03:52
Building Discipline and Success: From Humble Beginnings to Entrepreneurial Mastery with Micah McDonald
In this inspiring episode of The Dennis Postema Show, Dennis welcomes entrepreneur Micah McDonald to discuss his journey from modest beginnings in Houston to creating a multifaceted business empire. Micah shares valuable lessons on the importance of discipline, focus, and health as non-negotiable pillars for success. They explore topics such as overcoming distractions, building strong partnerships, cutting toxic influences, and the mindset shifts necessary to achieve and sustain wealth. Packed with actionable insights, this episode is a masterclass on perseverance, self-awareness, and living with purpose. Tune in to learn how Micah balances business, fitness, and integrity to create a life of impact.
46:41
Raz-B: Music, Business, and Lifelong Learning
In this episode, Dennis sits down with De'Mario Monte Thornton, better known as Raz-B, a founding member of the iconic R&B group B2K. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Raz-B shares how his entrepreneurial spirit and upbringing in Cleveland, Ohio, fueled his dreams of becoming a singer. Growing up in a single-parent household, he learned the importance of discipline, health, and faith, which have all played a crucial role in his personal and professional growth.Raz-B emphasizes the value of education, not just in the traditional sense but through life experiences and learning from those around you. He discusses the importance of being a good judge of character and staying grounded to make wise decisions in an industry filled with distractions. Through his journey, Raz-B offers advice on how to navigate the music business, sustain a career, and attract the right people to guide you on the path to success.You Can Find Raz-B on:Instagram: @razb_b2kTwitter: @razb2kFacebook: DeMario Thornton
10:06
Kyle Carnohan: Building Better Men
Kyle Carnahan is a remarkable individual who transitioned from fitness coaching to life coaching. Kyle shares his journey, emphasizing how fitness discipline can transform all areas of life. Starting with a consistent wake-up time, gym routine, and food budget, he explains how these habits enhance energy, family dynamics, and leadership. He discusses the profound impact of physical fitness on personal and professional growth, highlighting how fitness not only changes bodies but also minds. Kyle's story is a powerful testament to the life-changing effects of dedication and discipline.You can find Kyle on:Instagram @superhumanfathersYoutube @superhumanfathersFacebook @superhumanfathersTikTok @superhumanfathers
28:53
Tanya Oliver: Transformative Accountability
In this episode, we welcome Tanya Oliver, a distinguished life coach. Tanya excels in helping high-achieving entrepreneurs find balance and fulfillment. In this episode, she discusses the continuous journey of self-love and the crucial role of mentors and safe support systems during the process.Tanya also explores the impact of emotional release on physical health and the necessity of validating one’s own feelings. Dennis and Tanya guide a compelling conversation on the power of gratitude, the liberation found in forgiveness, and the relentless pursuit of self-trust and true leadership.Find Tanya onInstagram: @tanyacoliverYouTube: @tanyacoliverTikTok: @tanyacoliver_Facebook: Tanya C Oliver
“The Dennis Postema Show” is about becoming the best version of yourself. This show is for everyone, from entrepreneurs, leaders, celebrities, influencers on topics from nutrition to business, to personal development, and far beyond.