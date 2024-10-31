Raz-B: Music, Business, and Lifelong Learning

In this episode, Dennis sits down with De'Mario Monte Thornton, better known as Raz-B, a founding member of the iconic R&B group B2K. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Raz-B shares how his entrepreneurial spirit and upbringing in Cleveland, Ohio, fueled his dreams of becoming a singer. Growing up in a single-parent household, he learned the importance of discipline, health, and faith, which have all played a crucial role in his personal and professional growth.Raz-B emphasizes the value of education, not just in the traditional sense but through life experiences and learning from those around you. He discusses the importance of being a good judge of character and staying grounded to make wise decisions in an industry filled with distractions. Through his journey, Raz-B offers advice on how to navigate the music business, sustain a career, and attract the right people to guide you on the path to success.You Can Find Raz-B on:Instagram: @razb_b2kTwitter: @razb2kFacebook: DeMario Thornton