The Define Success Podcast with Matt Lupi

EP196: Mike Speciale Explains How to Build Personal Success in 2024 and Beyond
Mike Speciale is the owner of Sett Studio, a real estate building company in Austin and Nashville. Mike is also a leader in the Austin community, and actively speaks out for what is right and wrong in today's society. In this conversation, Mike and I open off by discussing the political climate in 2024. This episode was recorded one day before the Presidential Election. We discuss major issues in society today and how they have been impacting the average American. Whether your political stances lean right or left, I hope this conversations brings light to the current state of our nation and how we the people can flourish. Mike is a successful entrepreneur and has built a lot of his success in the real estate industry. We discuss his philosophy behind investing in and building real estate. Mike shares how real estate is a great avenue towards financial freedom, and skillfully breaks down how the younger generation can start to build their portfolio and earn passive income. Mike is also in a unique position because he runs the business with his wife. We touch on the dynamic of running a business as a married couple and how they are able to make it work so well. If you are looking to find a powerhouse spouse in your life that fuels your fire, you are bound to get value from this. Lastly, we touch on leadership, fitness, family life, and of course, success.
1:06:43
EP195: Trip Ison Ain't Slowing Down Because He Ain't Dead Yet
Trip Ison is a speaker and the host of the Ain't Dead Yet Podcast. Trip has an incredibly inspiring story as he used to be addicted to drugs and alcohol. He had a stable career but found himself unfulfilled, unhealthy and unhappy. On the night before his birthday, he looked himself in the mirror and had a conversation with himself. It was in that moment he decided that enough was enough. He was no longer going to live below his potential, as an overweight man, and not pursue his God given purpose. The next day, Trip ran a mile and sharped his mindset. This was a catalyst for him to complete a full Ironman and compete in ultramarathon races. Trip is a big proponent of spreading his story to the world as a source of inspiration. In 2024, he began public speaking to help the youth make better decisions and learn from his mistakes. I am so proud of what Trip is doing and the man he is today. This episode is packed with inspiration and can who you that you can change your life.
1:01:48
EP194: Lexi Johnson on Building a Global Wellness Brand + Leading by Example
Lexi Johnson is a fitness influencer and the owner of Lexi J Wellness, an online fitness community where Lexi hosts daily 28-minute online workouts for thousands of members across the world. Lexi is also a 1st Phorm athlete and was awarded 1st Phorm athlete of the year in 2023. Beyond that, she is a wife to her husband Brett, a community leader and an incredible human! Check out Lexi on Instagram Learn more about the Lexi J Wellness community Lexi started her journey in 2020 while she was still working as a dental hygientist. As the world shut down and her gym closed due to the pandemic, she started posted fitness content on her Instagram. As she received good feedback from others and acquired social proof, she went all in on Lexi J Wellness and was eventually in a position within less than a year to quit her job and go full-time on her business. This year, Lexi has spent a lot of energy on her in-person events. Lexi was in Austin, TX hosting two workout events for the local community here, and even had supporters from around the country fly in to attend. These workouts were amazing and a great way to connect with others! In this episode, we discuss Lexi's evolution as an entrepreneur and creator. We touch on her ability to lead by example, as Lexi dives into how she positively impacted her father who suffered from four heart attacks to eventually lose 100 pounds. One of my favorite parts of the conversation was Lexi's persistance when it came to working with 1st Phorm. Lexi was denied from being a 1st Phorm ambassador 3 times, until they finally brought her on and she is now one of the top athletes for the company. Lexi is a huge inspiration to me and so many others. This was a special interview, as Lexi was one of my dream guests for a while. I hope you enjoy this episode!
55:38
EP193: Diego Ojeda Defines Success - Working with Multi-Millionaires at 19-Years-Old, Content Creation, and Building a Real Estate Business
Diego Ojeda is a realtor in Austin, TX. He is most well-known for his videos where he asks wealthy people in Austin, "how much do you pay for rent?" and views their extravagent homes in downtown Austin. Diego took a sabbatical after high school to learn under his brother and educate himself about the ins and outs of content creation. He mastered his craft and now consistently makes viral videos. Although content creation is what most know Diego for, he is making his mark in the real estate industry. At 19 years-old, he is using his hunger and passion to compete with the biggest in the industry. He has big goals to grow a real estate business and travel to other hot markets in the country to provide his service and create content. In this episode, Diego and I cover: Deciding to not attend college to start a business The art of content creation What he learns from being around multi-millionaires How he succeeds in a competitive industry Where he draws inspiration from How he defines success
44:34
EP192: Q&A - Training when Unmotivated, Lessons Learned From Mentors, Adapting to Busy Schedules
In this episode, Matt answers questions from the audience! Topics include nutrition, fitness, mentorship, personal growth and more.
Success is a goal for many. But how do we achieve it? What does success mean? How do YOU define success? It is our goal to help you write you own definition. This weekly show hosted by Matt Lupi shares insight into the personal development journeys of many successful people across the world. If you are someone who strives for success, here you will find stories and tips on how you can get there!