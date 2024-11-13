The Define Success Podcast with Matt Lupi

EP194: Lexi Johnson on Building a Global Wellness Brand + Leading by Example

Lexi Johnson is a fitness influencer and the owner of Lexi J Wellness, an online fitness community where Lexi hosts daily 28-minute online workouts for thousands of members across the world. Lexi is also a 1st Phorm athlete and was awarded 1st Phorm athlete of the year in 2023. Beyond that, she is a wife to her husband Brett, a community leader and an incredible human! Check out Lexi on Instagram Learn more about the Lexi J Wellness community Lexi started her journey in 2020 while she was still working as a dental hygientist. As the world shut down and her gym closed due to the pandemic, she started posted fitness content on her Instagram. As she received good feedback from others and acquired social proof, she went all in on Lexi J Wellness and was eventually in a position within less than a year to quit her job and go full-time on her business. This year, Lexi has spent a lot of energy on her in-person events. Lexi was in Austin, TX hosting two workout events for the local community here, and even had supporters from around the country fly in to attend. These workouts were amazing and a great way to connect with others! In this episode, we discuss Lexi's evolution as an entrepreneur and creator. We touch on her ability to lead by example, as Lexi dives into how she positively impacted her father who suffered from four heart attacks to eventually lose 100 pounds. One of my favorite parts of the conversation was Lexi's persistance when it came to working with 1st Phorm. Lexi was denied from being a 1st Phorm ambassador 3 times, until they finally brought her on and she is now one of the top athletes for the company. Lexi is a huge inspiration to me and so many others. This was a special interview, as Lexi was one of my dream guests for a while. I hope you enjoy this episode!