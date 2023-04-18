The internet of money is being built with blockchain technology and without banks. We call it DeFi, short for Decentralized Finance, and this is where you can h... More
Ethereum Name Service: Nick Johnson's Journey from Google to Ethereum, ENS Roadmap, and Cancel Culture
Today we are joined by the ma behind ENS - the Ethereum Name Service. Since we last chatted with Nick in 2021, he has made ENS a household name across the crypto industry and beyond. Nick and I get into the details behind the ENS roadmap, including the latest V3 announcement, what it was like for Nick to go from Google to the Ethereum Foundation to founding ENS, and the inside scoop on last year's drama with Brantly and the current culture at ENS and so much more. But first, Nick is going to tell us the founding story of ENS and how he managed to go from Google to Ethereum to founding ENS.
4/24/2023
59:25
Bringing Institutions and Businesses to DeFi: Maple Finance's Sidney Powell
Sidney Powell is the co-founder and CEO of Maple Finance. Maple is a DeFi platform that offers uncollateralized loans and facilitates interactions between institutional borrowers and lenders. In our conversation we dive into Sidney’s background, how uncollateralized loans work, how the bear market affected Maple, the benefits of blockchain-based financial systems and more. We begin our conversation with Sidney giving us an intro to Maple Finance.
4/18/2023
59:09
The AI/Web3 Intersection Will be Mindblowing: Push's Rajat
Harsh Rajat is the founder of Push Protocol and a leading figure in the world of decentralized messaging. Push Protocol is a messaging protocol that utilizes the power of decentralized networks to create secure, private, and efficient communication between dApps and Web3 users. In our conversation we dive into Harsh’s background, the founding story of Push Protocol, their business model, the intersection of Web3 and AI, challenges in Web3 UX, and more. We begin our conversation with an introduction to Push Protocol from Harsh.
4/10/2023
55:39
Will the crypto market rally continue?
The Weekly Recap is where The Defiant reporters discuss the week's hottest news and share further insights from our reports.
4/9/2023
1:03:43
Should we ignore the Binance FUD?
The Weekly Recap is where The Defiant reporters discuss the week's hottest news and share further insights from our reports.
The internet of money is being built with blockchain technology and without banks. We call it DeFi, short for Decentralized Finance, and this is where you can hear the builders and users of this cutting edge world tell their stories first hand. Hosted by Camila Russo.