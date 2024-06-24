The Decision Coach: How to Make Big Choices

Special Episode: Unpacked from AFAR

Have you ever gotten stuck in indecision? Maybe it was around where to travel, or when to book your tickets, or even something as small as where to eat when you're on the road. Well, this week's guest is an expert at cutting through the noise and helping her clients—and now you—make fast, solid decisions. Her name is Nell McShane Wulfhart, and she's a professional decision coach. Does it sound like a made-up job? Nell is the first to admit that it is in fact a made-up job. But one that she is uniquely qualified for, especially when it comes to travel. I've known Nell for about a decade now—as a travel writer. She has lived all around the world, from South Korea to Uruguay to Switzerland.A couple of months ago, I got an email from Nell about her new Audible podcast, The Decision Coach. And I learned that for the past decade, she has also been (in her words) a "professional bossy boots." That means that she sits down with clients who are stuck and helps them get unstuck. Some are chronically indecisive and need help getting out of that rut. Others are usually good decision makers but are stuck on a big life decision, like whether to have a baby, or take a new job, or move to a new country. So I sat down with Nell to talk about how she makes decisions, how we can make better decisions, and how we can apply all of that to travel.Listen to more episodes of Unpacked