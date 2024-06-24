The Decision Coach: How to Make Big Choices

Have you ever gotten stuck in indecision? Maybe it was around where to travel, or when to book your tickets, or even something as small as where to eat when you’re on the road. Well, this week’s guest is an expert at cutting through the noise and helping her clients—and now you—make fast, solid decisions. Her name is Nell McShane Wulfhart, and she’s a professional decision coach. Does it sound like a made-up job? Nell is the first to admit that it is in fact a made-up job. But one that she is uniquely qualified for, especially when it comes to travel. I’ve known Nell for about a decade now—as a travel writer. She has lived all around the world, from South Korea to Uruguay to Switzerland.A couple of months ago, I got an email from Nell about her new Audible podcast, The Decision Coach. And I learned that for the past decade, she has also been (in her words) a “professional bossy boots.” That means that she sits down with clients who are stuck and helps them get unstuck. Some are chronically indecisive and need help getting out of that rut. Others are usually good decision makers but are stuck on a big life decision, like whether to have a baby, or take a new job, or move to a new country. So I sat down with Nell to talk about how she makes decisions, how we can make better decisions, and how we can apply all of that to travel.Listen to more episodes of UnpackedSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
30:49
The Decision Coach - Episode 6
A woman discovers the father who raised her is not her biological dad. After a history of rejection and trouble with relationships, should she meet her biological half-sister?
31:55
The Decision Coach - Episode 5
A woman with serious body dysmorphia found happiness when she got breast implants. But she's learned they carry risks of life-threatening disease. Should she have them removed?
24:00
The Decision Coach - Episode 4
A professional dancer in his early 20s is offered a stable performance job. Should he take it or hold out for his artistic dream gig, which is possible, but uncertain?
28:26
The Decision Coach - Episode 3
A woman in her early 30s is in a loving, but sexless marriage. Should she leave?
Are you grappling with a big life decision? Staying awake at night wondering what to do? Meet Nell McShane Wulfhart, a professional decision coach that guides people through some of life's toughest dilemmas. You'll get to hear Nell's sessions with six clients wrestling with an array of issues. Should a thirty-something woman leave a sexless marriage? Should a dancer hold out for his dream gig or take a stable contract job? Should a man move to the U.S. after winning the green card lottery? In each episode, Nell provides a framework for her clients to work through their choices and help them achieve resolution. Listeners will learn how to sharpen their own path to reaching an answer with their own decisions.The Decision Coach is an informative, engaging and insightful exploration of how and why we get stuck and most importantly, how we work through tough choices.