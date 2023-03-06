Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
David James Harris Jr. is an entrepreneur, founder of UncorkedLiving.com, a healthy lifestyle supplement company, and a speaker. Follow the podcast for my lates...
  Exclusive: My Interview with Jaco Booyens on The Sound of Freedom
    7/18/2023
    7/18/2023
    36:26
  Exclusive: My Interview with Victor Marx Interview - Sound of Freedom
    7/12/2023
    7/12/2023
    36:26
  Exclusive: My Interview with movie star Sean Patrick Flanery
    6/17/2023
    6/17/2023
    42:38
  Exclusive: My talk at the Emerge Men Conference
    6/11/2023
    6/11/2023
    23:36
  Exclusive: Interview with Darren Willson and The God Man
    Exclusive: Today I talk with Darren Wilson about his new movie, "The God Man". Be sure to catch it in theaters on June 6th, one day only! https://www.wpfilm.com/

6/3/2023
    6/3/2023
    42:38

David James Harris Jr. is an entrepreneur, founder of UncorkedLiving.com, a healthy lifestyle supplement company, and a speaker. Follow the podcast for my latest thoughts on news, politics, a healthy lifestyle, successful business tips, or whatever else happens to catch my attention. I'll teach you how to change your mindsets and go from nothing to something. Because I've done it.
