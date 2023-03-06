Exclusive: Today I talk with Darren Wilson about his new movie, "The God Man". Be sure to catch it in theaters on June 6th, one day only! https://www.wpfilm.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The David J. Harris Jr Show

David James Harris Jr. is an entrepreneur, founder of UncorkedLiving.com, a healthy lifestyle supplement company, and a speaker. Follow the podcast for my latest thoughts on news, politics, a healthy lifestyle, successful business tips, or whatever else happens to catch my attention. I'll teach you how to change your mindsets and go from nothing to something. Because I've done it.