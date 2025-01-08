Date My: Ex

Hello & welcome to Season 1, Episode 1 of The Date My: Podcast! On today's episode, we'll discuss why on earth I, Jessica Walter, someone who is very much not a dating or relationship expert, chose to start a dating podcast. I'll also get into what you can expect from this show, this season, and most exciting of all...you'll find out who our Season 1 Dater is, and learn all about why he needs our help dating. Of course, if you read the title of this episode, then you already know who it is, so...just act surprised. I love and appreciate each & every one of you. Thank you for tuning in. Full video episodes posted weekly: https://www.youtube.com/@DateMyPod Follow @DateMyPod on socials to see weekly highlights & keep up with all of the latest information: Instagram: @DateMyPod TikTok: @DateMyPod