237: Startups, Sales, and Spreadsheets: How a Real Estate Developer Built an AI Company
Highlights from this week's conversation include:Willz's Background and Journey (1:25)Discussing Real Estate Data Challenges (2:58)Inspiration for Software Creation (4:05)From Spreadsheet to Software (9:04)Challenges in Ownership Identification (12:24)Company Acquisition (16:00)Pitching Investors with Data Tools (18:46)Lessons Learned from Selling the Company (21:45)The Journey to Ready (26:55)Sales Development Representatives Explained (29:22)Role of Data in Sales (33:30)Real-Time Dashboards (36:54)Human-AI Collaboration (39:53)Human Touch in Data Compilation (44:02)Paradigm Shift in Data Access (46:19)Frustrations with Sales Cycles (48:22)Value of Genuine Conversations (55:23)Optimizing Internal Tools (56:23)Future of Data Interfaces and Parting Thoughts (57:21)
59:17
The PRQL: Willz Tolbert’s Journey Through Real Estate and AI
The Data Stack Show is a weekly podcast powered by RudderStack, the CDP for developers. Each week we'll talk to data engineers, analysts, and data scientists about their experience around building and maintaining data infrastructure, delivering data and data products, and driving better outcomes across their businesses with data.
3:01
236: Ringing Out the Old: AI's Role in Redefining Data Teams, Tools, and Business Models
Highlights from this week's conversation include:The Impact of AI (1:25)Historical Context of Technology (2:31)Pre-existing Infrastructure for Change (4:42)AI as a Personal Assistant (7:10)Future of Company Roles (9:13)Managing Teams in a Dystopian AI Future (12:31)Business Architecture Choices (15:52)Integration Tool Usage (18:07)AI's Impact on Data Roles (21:53)AI as an Interface (24:04)Trust in AI vs. SQL (27:12)Snowflake's Acquisition of Dataflow (29:54)Regression to the Mean Concept (33:49)AI's Role in Data Platforms (37:04)User Experience in Data Tools (44:41)Future of Data Tools (46:57)Environment Variable Setup (51:10)Future of Software Implementation and Parting Thoughts (52:10)
53:39
The PRQL: AI, SaaS, and the End of Job Titles with Eric Dodds and John Wessel
The Data Stack Show is a weekly podcast powered by RudderStack, the CDP for developers. Each week we’ll talk to data engineers, analysts, and data scientists about their experience around building and maintaining data infrastructure, delivering data and data products, and driving better outcomes across their businesses with data.RudderStack helps businesses make the most out of their customer data while ensuring data privacy and security. To learn more about RudderStack visit rudderstack.com.
3:42
235: Pete Soderling on the Evolution of Data Engineering
Highlights from this week's conversation include:Pete's Career Overview (1:00)AI and Data Engineering Discussion (2:05)Themes of Data Council (4:19)High-Frequency Trading Insights (8:04)San Francisco's Unique Advantages (10:27)Data Council Conference Preview (13:23)The Magic of In-Person Events (15:45)Collapsing Batch and Streaming Systems (19:47)Leveraging Local Hardware for Data Processing (22:07)Future of Blockchain in Computing (23:57)Intersection of AI and Data Management (26:47)Advice for AI Startup Founders (28:44)Blurring Lines Between Data Roles (32:46)The Evolving Role of Engineers (36:56)Discount Code for Data Council and Parting Thoughts (38:23)
