Welcome, to our final Minisode of Season 21,Today, Anastasia returns to share a lifetime of true paranormal encounters shaped by her Russian family's long history of "sensitive" women. From mysterious sounds behind a tiny hidden door blessed with Orthodox icons, to vivid dreams that seem to cross time and space, and unsettling activity inside a rural widow's farmhouse, her accounts blur the line between inherited intuition and supernatural reality. Without giving everything away, this episode explores faith, family, and the unseen forces that may surround us, from psychic dreams and poltergeist activity, to beliefs in spiritual protection. Anastasia's experiences truly speak for themselves.Stay safe,Kevin.
Dark Realms: Chislehurst Caves
Welcome back, to the final Dark Realms of Season 21.On today's show, we look at a place hidden beneath Bromley's quiet streets, Chislehurst Caves stretch for 20 eerie miles, their man-made tunnels steeped in centuries of myth, wartime history, and chilling folklore. From sheltering thousands during the Blitz to echoing with ghostly footsteps and whispered legends of Druids, soldiers, and restless spirits, these underground passages are said to hold some of London's darkest secrets. In this episode, we explore the shadowy stories that have made the caves one of the London's lesser known, yet most unsettling paranormal hotspots.Stay safe,Kevin.
The Black Crucifix
Welcome, to the penultimate Episode of Season 21.Today, we hear of what happened when couple moves into their dream home – a restored but long-abandoned Catholic church deep in the countryside. What begins as a peaceful new start soon twists into an escalating series of unexplained events that defy logic and shake their sense of reality. This experience explores the terrifying question of what might remain when holy ground is stripped of its protection. Prepare for one of the most unsettling encounters I personally think we've shared.Stay safe,Kevin.
Dark Minisode: Wicker Man
Welcome, to this weeks Dark Minisode.Today, our listener and Patreon Lee from Weston-super-Mare, shares his account of the only truly unexplained events he's ever experienced. Even after a lifetime of fascination with the paranormal. What begins as a fresh start in a dream home, soon becomes the setting for a series of increasingly baffling moments that shake his certainty about the unseen. With Lee's willingness to tell his story with full transparency, we get an intimate, atmospheric glimpse into how our 'ordinary lives' can suddenly brush up against the extraordinary.Stay safe,Kevin.
Dark Realms: St. Augustine, Florida
Welcome, to this weeks Dark Realm.Today, we uncover the haunted heart of St. Augustine, Florida. With a legacy stretching back to 1565, this historic coastal settlement is drenched in blood-soaked battles, pirate raids, and tragic tales that have left behind more than just history. From a lighthouse echoing with phantom footsteps, to a notorious jail steeped in torment, to a fortress said to conceal the restless spirit of a betrayed lover, St. Augustine is alive with legends that blur the line between the living and the dead. Join us as we explore three of the city's most terrifying tales and discover why it's often called one of the most haunted places in America.Stay safe,Kevin.