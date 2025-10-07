Dark Realms: St. Augustine, Florida

Welcome, to this weeks Dark Realm.Today, we uncover the haunted heart of St. Augustine, Florida. With a legacy stretching back to 1565, this historic coastal settlement is drenched in blood-soaked battles, pirate raids, and tragic tales that have left behind more than just history. From a lighthouse echoing with phantom footsteps, to a notorious jail steeped in torment, to a fortress said to conceal the restless spirit of a betrayed lover, St. Augustine is alive with legends that blur the line between the living and the dead. Join us as we explore three of the city’s most terrifying tales and discover why it’s often called one of the most haunted places in America.Stay safe,Kevin.We’re giving a full weeks trial of our Patreon away! Just head over on the link below and away you go!www.patreon.com/thedarkparanormalIf it’s not for you? Simply cancel before your trial expires, meanwhile enjoy FULL access to our highest tier, and thank you for being the best listeners by miles.By making the choice of joining our Patreon team now, not only gives you early Ad-Free access to all our episodes, including video releases of Dark Realms, it can also give you access to the Patreon only podcast, Dark Bites. Dark Bites releases each and every week, even on the down time between seasons. There are already well over 130+ hours of unheard true paranormal experiences for you to binge at your leisure. Simply head over to:www.patreon.com/thedarkparanormalTo send us YOUR experience, please either click on the below link:The Dark Paranormal - We Need Your True Ghost StoryOr head to our website: www.thedarkparanormal.comYou can also follow us on the below Social Media links:www.twitter.com/darkparanormalxwww.facebook.com/thedarkparanormalwww.youtube.com/thedarkparanormalwww.instagram.com/thedarkparanormalOur Sponsors:* Check out Happy Mammoth and use my code DARKPARANORMAL for a great deal: https://happymammoth.com* Check out Mood and use my code DARKPARANORMAL for a great deal: https://mood.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy