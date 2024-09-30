Keep Winning Info #3 - Tips on promoting your product and how to deliver successful marketing pitches

In 2017, two-time Emmy and three-time NAACP Image Award-winning television Executive Producer Rushion McDonald launched his podcast, Money Making Conversations Master Class. The third episode of the Keep Winning Information series, Rushion focuses on promoting and pitching products effectively. Rushion shares personal experiences helping clients grow their businesses. He explains how a strong value proposition sets you apart and makes your product or talent unique. He emphasizes the importance of clearly communicating why customers should buy your product. The episode also provides Rushion's personal insights on marketing and business growth. The popular podcast shares career tips, marketing tips, and the "secrets to success" with its listening audience through interviews with successful celebrities, financial experts, entrepreneurs, and influencers. Each episode pierces through the noise of the digital era to offer clear and actionable insights. This is not about celebrating celebrities, entrepreneurs, and nonprofits, but about distilling the essence of success into tangible, achievable steps for the listener. The Money Making Conversations Master Class podcast builds on these connections. You're not just following an individual, you're becoming part of a community that celebrates success, embraces learning, and inspires action. It's a community where the stories shared, the successes celebrated, and the knowledge imparted are designed to motivate you to lead with your gift, to navigate the path to your dreams, and to create your own success story, one inspired step at a time. Finally in 2024, STEM Atlanta Women honored Rushion McDonald by presenting him with their 2024 "Man of the Year" Award for his outstanding contributions to the advancement of women in STEM.