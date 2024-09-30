Info You Can Use: Educating your children on the proper use of prescribed medicines.
Two-time Emmy and Three-time NAACP Image Award-winning, television Executive Producer Rushion McDonald interviewed Dr. Yolanda D. McElroy. A pharmacist and author of It's Not Candy, for an important discussion on medication safety. Dr. McElroy is dedicated to improving communication between parents and children about the dangers of household substances. She shares crucial tips on preventing accidental poisoning, the risks of keeping expired prescriptions, and how children often mistake edibles for candy. Her insights highlight the importance of awareness and precaution in every home. Tune in for this essential and eye-opening conversation on protecting your family's health.
Uplift: How to navigate workplace challenges, handle frustration and overcome obstacles.
Two-time Emmy and Three-time NAACP Image Award-winning, television Executive Producer Rushion McDonald interviewed Cheryl Bevelle-Orange. She is an author and retired CIO (Chief Information Officer) for FedEx Custom Critical. Cheryl's impressive career spans over 25 years, during which she held pivotal leadership roles overseeing IT strategy, operations, applications, and infrastructure at FedEx Custom Critical. Her journey from Jacksonville State University, where she earned a dual undergraduate degree in Computer Information Systems and Marketing, to becoming a CIO for a Fortune 500 company, offers a unique perspective and set of experiences for HBCU students, women and business professionals to learn from. She guides listeners through the complexities of corporate life. They explore the importance of mentorship, advocacy, and sponsorship in advancing a successful career. The discussion provides strategies for navigating workplace challenges, including handling frustration and overcoming obstacles. Cheryl shares insights on how to build strong professional relationships and position yourself for growth within a company. By the end of the episode, listeners gain valuable advice on making the most of their corporate experience.
Why Does She Get To Quit Her Job And I Don't - 02.21.25
Keep Winning Info #3 - Tips on promoting your product and how to deliver successful marketing pitches
In 2017, two-time Emmy and three-time NAACP Image Award-winning television Executive Producer Rushion McDonald launched his podcast, Money Making Conversations Master Class. The third episode of the Keep Winning Information series, Rushion focuses on promoting and pitching products effectively. Rushion shares personal experiences helping clients grow their businesses. He explains how a strong value proposition sets you apart and makes your product or talent unique. He emphasizes the importance of clearly communicating why customers should buy your product. The episode also provides Rushion's personal insights on marketing and business growth. The popular podcast shares career tips, marketing tips, and the "secrets to success" with its listening audience through interviews with successful celebrities, financial experts, entrepreneurs, and influencers. Each episode pierces through the noise of the digital era to offer clear and actionable insights. This is not about celebrating celebrities, entrepreneurs, and nonprofits, but about distilling the essence of success into tangible, achievable steps for the listener. The Money Making Conversations Master Class podcast builds on these connections. You're not just following an individual, you're becoming part of a community that celebrates success, embraces learning, and inspires action. It's a community where the stories shared, the successes celebrated, and the knowledge imparted are designed to motivate you to lead with your gift, to navigate the path to your dreams, and to create your own success story, one inspired step at a time. Finally in 2024, STEM Atlanta Women honored Rushion McDonald by presenting him with their 2024 "Man of the Year" Award for his outstanding contributions to the advancement of women in STEM.
My Husband Doesn't Respect My Feelings - 02.20.25
