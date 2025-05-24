Ep. 280: Don’t Be Neo-Neoconned! (Thoughts on the Dave Smith/Douglas Murray Debate)
In this episode, CJ shares his thoughts on the meaning, significance, & fallout of the “debate” that took place a few weeks ago on the Joe Rogan Experience between Dave Smith & Douglas Murray, especially in regards to credentialism & the Cult of the “Expert,” as well as the phenomenon of the Neo-Neocons (next-generation Neoconservatives) […]
3:50:33
Ep. 279: Reportage on the Psychopaths Who Rule Us (w/James Corbett)
For this DHP episode, CJ was very happy to be joined by veteran independent researcher, journalist, & media producer James Corbett of CorbettReport.com to talk about James’ recently published book Reportage: Essays on the New World Order. Links Support the Dangerous History Podcast via Patreon Other ways to support the show Get CJ’s Dangerous American History […]
1:01:29
Reissue Ep. 184: DHP Villains: Harry Anslinger (CJ’s Presentation from the 2019 Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest)
(To celebrate 4/20, please enjoy this reissue of a DHP Episode from 2019.) At the 2019 Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest in Delton, Mich., CJ took the occasion of Michigan’s recent legalization of marijuana to do a DHP Villains feature on the man who is arguably the most important of the Founding Fathers of the […]
1:22:04
Reissue: DHP Ep. 59: The American Revolution, Part II: 1775
April 19th, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the REAL American Declaration of Independence, when thousands of average, non-elite Americans declared their independence by deed over a year before the “leaders” in Philadelphia decided to declare it with ink & parchment. Because of this, and because I’ve recently published the collection of the entire Dangerous […]
2:44:40
DHP Ep. 278: DHP Villains: Woodrow Wilson, Pt. 14
In this installment of the Woodrow Wilson series, he gets us into war. Join CJ as he discusses Woodrow Wilson’s presidency from late-1916 through early April of 1917, when he gives one of the most famous and (tragically) influential speeches in American history, asking Congress to pass a war resolution against Germany in order to […]
