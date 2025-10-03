Episode 403: AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Support

Apple's recently announced products have begun to arrive. I recieved my new AirPods Pro last week, so Dave and I talk about the new noise cancellation and if there is any difference in the sound. We also look at the new AirPod tip sizes and if those make any difference. Dave tells us about a phone call he had with Apple Support that he didn't like very much. Brought to you by: OpenCase: A remarkable new iPhone case with an open space in the back so you can use a variety of accessories like a wallet and more. Go to https://theopencase.com/ to get 10 oﬀ. Show Notes: The new Apple shiny have arrived Shows and movies we’re watching Gracepoint, Peacock America’s Team, Netflix Pantheon, Netflix