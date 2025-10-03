Episode 404: AirPods Pro 3, Super Bowl, New products
I've had my new AirPods Pro 3 for a couple of weeks,so Dave and I talk about the sound quality and the quality of the new noise cancellation. Apple announced the artist that will play the Super Bowl halftime show and there is a bit of controversy with its choice. There are rumors of Apple announcing five new products, all due to be released in October—we take a look at each of them. Show Notes: AirPods Pro 3 Music Producer review Bad Bunny confirmed as Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer AirPods Pro 3 Teardown: Still a Tragedy Apple will launch 5+ new products in October, here’s what’s coming Apple Shelves Vision Headset Revamp to Prioritize Meta-Like AI Glasses Shows and movies we’re watching A Nearly Normal Family, Netflix Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost, Apple TV+ Apple TV drops Mr. Scorsese trailer, Apple TV+
1:04:17
1:04:17
Episode 403: AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Support
Apple's recently announced products have begun to arrive. I recieved my new AirPods Pro last week, so Dave and I talk about the new noise cancellation and if there is any difference in the sound. We also look at the new AirPod tip sizes and if those make any difference. Dave tells us about a phone call he had with Apple Support that he didn't like very much. Brought to you by: OpenCase: A remarkable new iPhone case with an open space in the back so you can use a variety of accessories like a wallet and more. Go to https://theopencase.com/ to get 10 oﬀ. Show Notes: The new Apple shiny have arrived Shows and movies we’re watching Gracepoint, Peacock America’s Team, Netflix Pantheon, Netflix
1:01:53
1:01:53
Episode 402: Translation, Emmys, AirPods Pro
Dave got a chance to try out the translation feature on iOS this week. It's an app I've used many times during my travels to other countries. Apple did well again in this yeqar's Emmy Awards, and we talk about my favorite new product, the AirPods Pro. Brought to you by: Private Internet Access: Go to https://www.piavpn.com/dalrymple to get 83% oﬀ Private Internet Access with 4 months free! Show Notes: Apple and the Emmys The back of Britt Lower’s acceptance speec Some Tahoe new shiny Your Mac Can Auto-Join an iPhone Hotspot in macOS Tahoe New Recovery Assistant AirPods Pro 3 First Look AirPods Pro 3 Use Acoustic Seal Test for Optimizing Sound Quality and ANC iOS 26 can notify you when your AirPods case is running out of battery Shows and movies we’re watching Hostage, Netflix ER, 30 YEARS later
1:02:53
1:02:53
Episode 401: AirPods, Apple Watch and iPhones
It was Apple's annual iPhone event this week where the company unvieled new AirPods Pro, Apple Watches, and a new line of iPhones. Dave and I talk about the product and give our thoughts on each one of them. Brought to you by: LinkedIn Jobs: Post your job for free at https://linkedin.com/dalrymple to post your job for free. Terms and conditions apply. CleanMyMac: Get Tidy Today! Try 7 days free and use my code DALRYMPLE for 20% off at clnmy.com/TheDalrympleReport Show Notes: Design Is How It Works AirPods Pro 3 Apple Watch Series 11 Apple Watch Ultra 3 iPhone 17 iPhone Air iPhone 17 Pro Shows and movies we’re watching 1923, Paramount+ Godless, Netflix
1:06:53
1:06:53
Episode 400: Apple Event, AI dataset, and Android app verification
Apple has announced its September iPhone event. Dave and I talk about all of the products we expect to see and which ones we'd buy. Meta is using a lot of books to train its AI dataset, but it doesn't have permission to use them all. It seems the company is using books, including 15 that Dave wrote, without permission. Android is taking a page from Apple's app playbook and will soon require all apps to be registered by verified developers. Show Notes: Meta’s AI dataset Apple Event Announced for September 9: ‘Awe Dropping’ Five Things to Expect From Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ September 9 Event Android will require all apps to be registered by verified developers Shows and movies we’re watching Yellowstone, Peacock Kpop Demon Hunters, Netflix Rewatch of The Last of Us, HBO