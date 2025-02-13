Daily Brain: Boost Your Brain in Minutes

Brainstorm Like Tesla

Nikola Tesla had a powerful brainstorming technique that let him visualize and refine entire inventions in his mind before ever building them. Now, you can use his method to unlock your own creative breakthroughs. In this episode of The Daily Brain, you'll learn: ✅ How Tesla's mental visualization technique led to world-changing innovations ✅ Why sketching ideas too soon can limit your creativity ✅ A simple, science-backed method to improve problem-solving and idea generation