Status can be defined as the standing or positioning of one person in relation to another person or group. Status is a basic form of social currency—it dictates our interactions with those around us.There are two types of status: Bought Status and Earned Status.Bought Status is the improved social positioning garnered through acquired status symbols (cars, watches, etc.). Earned Status, however, is the real respect, admiration, and trust received through hard-won treasures (healthy body, meaningful relationships, strong purpose, etc.).Status games are a part of life. You will never escape them—you simply need to play the right ones. Focus on Earned Status games and you'll live a more fulfilling life.We're less than one week away from the launch of my first book, The 5 Types of Wealth.Order today to Unlock Exclusive BonusesThe 5 Types of Wealth provides the actionable tools to define, measure, and design your life around the pillars that truly create lasting happiness and fulfillment.Order now and you'll unlock several exclusive bonuses, like a ticket to our virtual launch event, a companion video series, and more.Order your copy today!
Weekly Question And Framework January 24th, 2025
Question: Do you need to allow the things you want to come to you?Framework: The Right Now Test
22 Happiness Hacks I Wish I Knew at 22
I spent time with Arthur C. Brooks, the world's leading expert on happiness science.As I was writing my book, I asked Arthur to collaborate with me on collecting a list of some of our best ideas for living a happy, healthy, wealthy life.This piece shares 22 happiness hacks we wish we knew at 22.
Weekly Question & Framework: January 17, 2025
Question: Are you holding onto something that you no longer need?Framework: Helped, Heard, or Hugged
A Monthly Ritual That Changed My Life
"Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response." - Viktor FranklThis piece shares a monthly space-creating ritual that changed my life (and may change yours): The Think Day.The Think Day is a single day each month where you disconnect from your day-to-day professional responsibilities and spend a few hours thinking on bigger picture topics and questions. There are five question prompts you can use to guide your process.