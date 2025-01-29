The 2 Types of Status: Bought vs. Earned

Status can be defined as the standing or positioning of one person in relation to another person or group. Status is a basic form of social currency—it dictates our interactions with those around us.There are two types of status: Bought Status and Earned Status.Bought Status is the improved social positioning garnered through acquired status symbols (cars, watches, etc.). Earned Status, however, is the real respect, admiration, and trust received through hard-won treasures (healthy body, meaningful relationships, strong purpose, etc.).Status games are a part of life. You will never escape them—you simply need to play the right ones. Focus on Earned Status games and you'll live a more fulfilling life.