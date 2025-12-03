Open app
The Cribsiders
The Cribsiders
The Cribsiders

The Cribsiders
Education
The Cribsiders
  • S7 Ep161: Swab Goals: STI screening and management in adolescents
    In this episode, we explore how pediatricians can create safe, inclusive spaces for discussing sexual health. Our hosts review evidence-based recommendations for STI screening and treatment, emphasizing how to tailor care to the diverse needs of young patients. We also discuss practical approaches to communicating results, preserving confidentiality, and empowering youth with tools for STI prevention.
    1:05:15
  • S7 Ep160: Gut Feelings: Navigating Pediatric Functional Abdominal Pain
    In this episode, Dr. Kahleb Graham (Cincinnati) joins us to chew on functional abdominal pain. Together, we explore the GI tract and the many symptoms that can result from poor gut-brain communication! From diagnosis to management, this episode is packed full of digestible insights!
    1:37:34
  • S7 Ep159: (Not so) Easy-to-Swallow: How to Approach Eosinophilic Esophagitis
    In this episode, Dr. Vincent Mukkada (Cincinnati) joins us to demystify eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Together, we explore how to take a good history in children in whom EoE is suspected, treatment strategies, and innovations for ongoing monitoring. Whether you’re managing the initial diagnosis or ongoing care for these patients, the conversation won’t get stuck thanks to an episode full of helpful information for you!
    1:27:54
  • S7 Ep158: #158: Plan A, B and C Counseling Adolescents on Contraception
    General pediatricians should feel empowered to initiate and manage contraception for their adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients. This episode will help listeners tailor counseling to each patient’s priorities, weigh the benefits and drawbacks of different methods, and address emergency contraception.
    1:06:05
  • S7 Ep157: Tinea, Atopic Dermatitis, Acne : Rapid Review (FFTC)
    Recap and review the top pearls from episodes #35 Atopic Dermatitis, #82 Tinea, and #95 Acne with a few members of our production team! It’s Fables from the Cribside! (FFTC), our series providing a rapid review of recent Cribsiders episodes for your spaced learning.
    1:06:06

About The Cribsiders

A Pediatric Podcast here to feed pediatric knowledge food to your adult-sized brain hole & provide weight-based dosings of fun.
Education

