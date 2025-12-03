S7 Ep159: (Not so) Easy-to-Swallow: How to Approach Eosinophilic Esophagitis

In this episode, Dr. Vincent Mukkada (Cincinnati) joins us to demystify eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Together, we explore how to take a good history in children in whom EoE is suspected, treatment strategies, and innovations for ongoing monitoring. Whether you’re managing the initial diagnosis or ongoing care for these patients, the conversation won’t get stuck thanks to an episode full of helpful information for you!