#83: 5 Things I Wish I Knew About Sex When I Was Struggling In My Relationship

In this episode, I’m sharing the five things I wish someone had told me back then—the things that could’ve saved me years of faking it, freezing up, and feeling broken. You’ll learn: 💡 Why mismatched desire is totally normal 💡 How to know if you have responsive desire 💡 What to do if you’re avoiding touch or affection 💡 Why there’s no “right” number of times to have sex 💡 How self-touch builds confidence and connection Whether you’re currently struggling with sex in your relationship or just want to feel more confident and connected, this episode is full of real talk, personal stories, and powerful tips to help you stop shrinking and start reclaiming your desire.