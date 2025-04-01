#83: 5 Things I Wish I Knew About Sex When I Was Struggling In My Relationship
In this episode, I’m sharing the five things I wish someone had told me back then—the things that could’ve saved me years of faking it, freezing up, and feeling broken.
You’ll learn:
💡 Why mismatched desire is totally normal
💡 How to know if you have responsive desire
💡 What to do if you’re avoiding touch or affection
💡 Why there’s no “right” number of times to have sex
💡 How self-touch builds confidence and connection
Whether you’re currently struggling with sex in your relationship or just want to feel more confident and connected, this episode is full of real talk, personal stories, and powerful tips to help you stop shrinking and start reclaiming your desire.
--------
14:51
#82: How We Make Sex Work With Different Libidos: A Real-Life Story
Ever wonder how couples with mismatched sex drives actually make it work? In this episode, I’m giving you a real, behind-the-scenes look into my relationship with my partner Taylor—and exactly how we navigate our desire discrepancy without pressure, guilt, or disconnection.
You'll learn:
💡 What “responsive desire” really looks like in action
💡 The role of pressure-free intimacy and how it unlocks better sex
💡 Why saying “maybe” instead of “yes” or “no” can be a game changer
💡 How to create a diverse sexual menu so sex isn’t all-or-nothing
This story is packed with practical insights for anyone who’s ever felt mismatched in the bedroom—and wants more playfulness, connection, and freedom.
🎧 Tune in for a vulnerable, practical, and permission-giving peek into our sex life—and how you can use these tools to improve yours.
--------
11:48
#81: The Truth About Sexual Compatibility: It’s Not What You Think
Most people think sexual compatibility is either there or it’s not—like some magical, uncontrollable force. But that’s bullshit. In this episode, I’m busting that myth and breaking down what actually makes you and your partner sexually compatible.
I’ll walk you through 7 real signs of sexual compatibility, including:
✅ The #1 thing that matters most (hint: it’s not your sex drive)
✅ How to tell if your partner is willing to collaborate or just compromise
✅ Why effort—not “chemistry”—is the key to long-term passion
✅ The surprising reason respecting a no actually leads to more yeses
If you’ve ever worried that you and your partner are just sexually incompatible or questioned whether you’re in the right relationship, this episode will help you get real answers.
Let’s dive in and talk about what it actually takes to create a sex life that works—for both of you. 🔥
--------
13:14
#80: The Ultimate Guide To Emotional Intimacy
The best sex you’ve ever had is on the other side of deep emotional connection with your partner. And the opposite is true, too – when you are not on the same page emotionally with your partner, sex can feel even more disconnecting.
So, how do you build this amorphous thing called emotional intimacy? I’ll tell you.
--------
19:24
#79: How to Take Back Your Sexual Power (For Women)
In this episode, I’m breaking down:
✔️ The five steps to reclaiming your sexual power
✔️ How to identify the beliefs that are keeping you small
✔️ Why women lose connection to their desire in the first place
✔️ How to stop performing and actually enjoy sex for yourself
✔️ Why your pleasure is NOT an inconvenience (and how to ask for what you want)
Your sexual power has always been yours. Now it’s time to own it.
🔥 If this episode resonates, share it with a friend! More women need to hear this.
🔔 Subscribe for more tools on intimacy & pleasure! → @thelibidofairy