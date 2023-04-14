The Collecting Cars Podcast is hosted by founder and motoring enthusiast Edward Lovett and Motoring’s Chris Harris, in conversation with a stellar cast of car l... More
Collecting Addicts Ep 16: "Boring Baku" F1, Lightweight Cars, and The Best 2 Cars You Can't Drive!
Debate over the fairness of calling F1 races boring, the balance between sport and entertainment, a pushover Alonso, lightweight cars maybe not always being the answer (?!), and the best two 1980s cars for a rock star who's not allowed to drive.
5/5/2023
1:08:00
Collecting Addicts Ep 15: Swift x Alonso, Leather Interior Slander & JLR Masterful Rebrand
SwiftAlonso being the hottest and latest item at the meeting point between the worlds of noise and music, leather interiors being rejected by 80% of our panel, and JLR ditching Land Rover but actually not, but then maybe - you get the idea: this week our panel is full of expert opinions with which we're sure you'll joyfully disagree in our comment section!
4/28/2023
1:32:24
Collecting Addicts Ep 14: Goodwood Members' Meeting & A Racing Related 2 Car Garage
This weekend was the Goodwood Members' Meeting, a few of our panel were racing and attending so we cover off the event and the goings on. Talk turns to a Goodwood related 2 car solution with a budget of £300,000.
4/21/2023
1:13:01
Collecting Addicts Ep 13: The best looking car Hi-Fi systems
This week our hosts cover the very important topics of what is the best looking car Hi-Fi, whether the new M2 is really as ugly as it first seemed, and their most embarrassing reasons for buying a car.
4/14/2023
1:19:07
Collecting Addicts Ep 12: Who was the coolest racing driver?
Our panel cover some serious ground this week, topics include their favourite steering wheel designs, favourite car adverts, and who was the coolest racing driver in their eyes.
About The Collecting Cars Podcast with Chris Harris
The Collecting Cars Podcast is hosted by founder and motoring enthusiast Edward Lovett and Motoring’s Chris Harris, in conversation with a stellar cast of car loving guests.
An often funny, always frank show, full of insightful discussion about all things automotive.
Mixed & Produced by Jonny Bunyan
@ Pardon Our French Productions