In this episode of the Cold-Case Christianity Podcast, J. Warner examines the Biblical definition of “faith”. Did Jesus advocate “blind faith”? How did Jesus use evidence to demonstrate his Deity? How did Jesus deal with doubt?
What (and When) Were the Earliest Claims About Jesus?
In this episode of the Cold-Case Christianity Podcast, J. Warner examines the history related to the eyewitness observations of Jesus. How early are the eyewitness accounts and what precisely was being said about Jesus prior to the creation of these written documents?
Are the New Testament Eyewitness Accounts Reliable? Part 2
In this episode of the Cold-Case Christianity Podcast, J. Warner reviews the evidence for the reliability of the New Testament eyewitness accounts. What are the criteria we use to determine if eyewitnesses are reliable? Do the authors of the New Testament Gospels measure up? J. Warner examines the corroboration of the Gospels and the potential bias of its authors in this episode of Cold-Case Christianity.
Are the New Testament Eyewitness Accounts Reliable? Part 1
In this episode of the Cold-Case Christianity Podcast, J. Warner reviews the evidence for the reliability of the New Testament eyewitness accounts. What are the criteria we use to determine if eyewitnesses are reliable? Do the authors of the New Testament Gospels measure up? J. Warner examines the early dating and reliable transmission of the Gospels in this episode of Cold-Case Christianity.
Why the Historicity of Jesus Is So Important?
In this episode of the Cold-Case Christianity Podcast, J. Warner talks about the importance of being able to make the case for the historicity of Jesus. In a generation ever more skeptical of the real existence of Jesus, now is the time to familiarize ourselves with the evidence so we can establish Jesus as a real and legitimate source of wisdom.
