Brian Platt & Caroline Samponaro: City Management and Micro-Mobility
On this week’s episode of the CityAge Podcast Anna chats with Brian Platt, City Manager for Kansas City, MO, and Caroline Samponaro, Head of Transit and Micro-mobility Policy at Lyft. Brian tells listeners about the exciting moment KC finds itself in after winning the Super Bowl (again), and preparing to host the upcoming World Cup and U.S. Conference of Mayors, and what special events like that mean for a city’s development. We chat about how city managers juggle the day to day of keeping their city running with innovation and visionary plans for their city’s future, and how Brian has learned to do it. With Caroline we get a history on micro-mobility, a look into where it’s going, and how the needle is moving when it comes to women taking leadership roles in transportation. She also tells us about the ‘moment’ that micro-mobility is having in mainstream consciousness.
5/3/2023
38:50
Rit Aggarwala: How New York City is Building Resilience to Climate Change
On this week’s special Earth Day edition of the CityAge Podcast we sat down with Rit Aggarwala, Chief Climate Officer of New York City and the Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection. Anna and Rit discuss recent wins for the city’s climate efforts, some challenges they’re facing, how it feels to lead a city like New York through the climate crisis, and what all of us can do in our own lives to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. To learn more about the city's work:Gowanus Canal cleanup:https://www.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/186-23/mayor-adams-epa-break-ground-1-6-billion-project-protect-gowanus-canal-sewageCloudburst:https://www.nyc.gov/site/dep/news/023-23/mayor-adams-construction-new-cloudburst-resiliency-projects-better-manage-intenseLocal Law 97: https://www.nyc.gov/site/sustainablebuildings/ll97/local-law-97.pagehttps://www.nyc.gov/site/buildings/codes/sustainability.page
4/19/2023
35:29
Marc Eichenbaum & Mary Rowe: Houston’s Homelessness Strategy & The Future of Downtowns
On this week’s episode of the CityAge Podcast we chat with Marc Eichenbaum, Special Assistant to the Mayor for Homeless Initiatives at the City of Houston, and Mary Rowe, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Institute. Marc discusses Houston’s progress so far in addressing homelessness, as well as the city’s next steps, challenges, and the lessons he’s learned. With Mary we discuss the future of Canadian downtowns and what the post-pandemic future for Canadian cities looks like.
4/5/2023
36:58
Alisia McClain: Building the Future of Work in Louisville
On this week’s episode of the CityAge Podcast Anna chats with Alisia McClain, Executive Director of the Louisville Future of Work Initiative, powered by Microsoft. The Future of Work initiative is a partnership between Microsoft and the Louisville Metro Government, focused on giving historically marginalized people more opportunities to learn digital skills and secure employment in tech, while also making Louisville into a regional hub for Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and data science. Anna and Alisia talk about why it’s important for women and people of color to be involved in the research, development, and deployment of AI, what it feels like to be excluded from it, and what companies like Microsoft can do to help.For more on the Future of Work Initiative: https://www.futurelou.com/
3/22/2023
29:55
Ben Almond & Christine Bergeron: Canada's Climate Goals and Housing Needs
On this week’s episode of the CityAge Podcast, sponsored by EMILI, we sat down with Ben Almond, CEO of Engineering Services Canada at SNC-Lavalin, and Christine Bergeron, President and CEO of Canada’s largest community credit union, Vancity. We talk about SNC-Lavalin’s data-driven solution to decarbonize Canada’s built environment and how Vancity is financing affordable housing in the midst of the country’s housing crisis. We cover everything from what diversity and equity have to do with reaching net zero, whether we’re on track to meet our climate goals, the role that financial institutions must play in solving our biggest challenges, and how Vancity’s business model allows them to prioritize people, profits, and planet at the same time. For more on our friends at EMILI, visit https://emilicanada.com/ or follow them on Twitter at @EMILI_Canada.
More than 70 percent of the world's population will live in cities by 2050. What does that mean? That means we need to build the equivalent of one New York City every single month. For the next 40 years. And that means the way we build our cities will define the next century.But there’s a problem. The way we’ve been building our cities isn’t working anymore. Cities are responsible for 70 percent of carbon emissions. They’re home to social and structural inequities. They’re not universally accessible, physically or financially.At CityAge, we’re figuring out how to do it differently - how to do it right.On this show Alon Marcovici and Anna Stafford are sitting down with the people on the cutting edge of building this urban future.But you can’t build the future alone.So we invite you to join us, right here, every other week, as we embark on this age of cities together.