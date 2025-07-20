Powered by RND
The Chasing Green Podcast
Jake Maxwell
LeisureHobbies
  • 01: Decoy Strategy Masterclass
    Diving into 4 decoy strategies that will produce results in 90% of all duck hunting situations. This idea was inspired by the most popular duck hunting video on the Chasing Green youtube channel, proven decoy strategies that work. Join me as we go more in depth on these and add in a new bonus strategy that has evolved in the past few duck seasons.    High N Dry Waders: https://www.hndoutdoors.com/   Chasing Green Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ChasingGreen  
    29:13

About The Chasing Green Podcast

It’s duck season all the time on the Chasing Green Podcast. Hosted by Jake Maxwell from the Youtube channel Chasing Green, this weekly show hits all your duck hunting needs. From interviews with some of the best personalities and experts in the duck hunting world, to diving in deep on topics that will help you put more ducks on the strap this duck season. Subscribe now for your weekly duck hunting fix.
LeisureHobbies

