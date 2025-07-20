Diving into 4 decoy strategies that will produce results in 90% of all duck hunting situations. This idea was inspired by the most popular duck hunting video on the Chasing Green youtube channel, proven decoy strategies that work. Join me as we go more in depth on these and add in a new bonus strategy that has evolved in the past few duck seasons. High N Dry Waders: https://www.hndoutdoors.com/ Chasing Green Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ChasingGreen

