Champions of Faith started in 2022 as an event at Fair Park Baptist Church. The Women’s Ministry had a vision and made it come to life. Now, this event is in a sell-out capacity and God is doing incredible things through obedience and willing servants.
With refreshing Biblical truth, real stories, and practical advice, the Champions of Faith Podcast will fuel your life with faith-building encouragement. In each episode, your host Amanda May, will teach you to live like a Champion of Faith. This podcast will feature a mix of incredible testimonies and quick Biblical encouragement.