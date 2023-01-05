Episode 262 - Ganondorf Returns in the Final Tears of the Kingdom Trailer! Our Thoughts and Analysis!

WOW! THAT'S what we've been waiting for! In case you've been living under a rock, Nintendo released the third and final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom and it was by far the most exciting trailer shown so far! This week, the gang break down the trailer frame by frame, discussing where (or when) Zelda could have gotten off to, who the mysterious woman with light in her hands could be, the re-imagining of Gleeok and other bosses, if the Zonai in the trailer is the same one from the mural, how sky islands and caves might be connected, some of the new gameplay shots, and of course, THE RETURN OF THE KING OF EVIL, Mr. Hydrated Ganondorf himself! THIS was the trailer that finally did it, and we can barely contain our excitement! Come hang out with us as we break this trailer down!