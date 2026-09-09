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567 episodes
Episode 435 - Instant Reaction to the Zelda Direct & Ocarina of Time Remake!09/09/2026 | 1h 39 mins.THE ZELDA DIRECT came and went and oh boy - we have some thoughts! Join us for our instant reaction to the Ocarina of Time Remake footage, our thoughts on the art style, reactions to what type of remake this game is going to be, price details, and everything else shown in the Direct!
All this, PLUS some thoughts on what could be in store for the Sept 9th Direct. Come hang out with us!
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Andy Spiteri (@Spiteri316)
Alasyn Eletha (@AlasynEletha)
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- We're back with another fun episode! Adrielle is filling in for Andy this week as we lift an idea from our pals over on Zelda Dungeon's YouTube channel, Tier List Ranking! For this episode we're ranking all of the Zonai Devices from Tears of The Kingdom!
Now that the game has been out for three years, how do you feel about the Zonai Devices? Does our ranking line up with yours? Let us know! Come hang out!
Support The Zelda Cast on Patreon!
Subscribe to receive the monthly bonus show ‘The Zelda XL featuring Andy and Gooey”!
Follow The Zelda Cast!
The Zelda Cast (@TheZeldaCast)
Andy Spiteri (@Spiteri316)
Alasyn Eletha (@AlasynEletha)
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- We're back this week with a hodgepodge of an episode - starting out with some Zelda's Percentages! As always, we'll present a statement and weigh in how likely we think that the statement will come true! This week we're focusing our guesses toward the next Nintendo Direct: How soon can we expect the next showcase? Will we see more Ocarina of Time Remake? Will the next Nintendo Direct include an update on the Legend of Zelda movie? And more!
Following some recent rumors, we'll also weigh in on how likely we think that there will be a Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 console variant!
All this, PLUS! Some pretty tricky Zelda trivia! Come hang out!
Support The Zelda Cast on Patreon!
Subscribe to receive the monthly bonus show ‘The Zelda XL featuring Andy and Gooey”!
Follow The Zelda Cast!
The Zelda Cast (@TheZeldaCast)
Andy Spiteri (@Spiteri316)
Alasyn Eletha (@AlasynEletha)
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Episode 432 - Andy and Gooey Discuss The Wind Waker's Legacy (PATREON UNLOCK)08/17/2026 | 1h 10 mins.The team is off this week, so we're pulling an episode from the Patreon vault! The second episode of The Zelda Cast XL!
Andy and Goo are back! We both give our impressions of the Switch 2, Mario Kart World, and more! We also answer some of your questions, play Zelda Heardle, and discuss what we each think is the most enduring aspect of The Wind Waker! Come hang out!
Support The Zelda Cast on Patreon!
Subscribe to receive the monthly bonus show ‘The Zelda XL featuring Andy and Gooey”!
Follow The Zelda Cast!
The Zelda Cast (@TheZeldaCast)
Andy Spiteri (@Spiteri316)
Alasyn Eletha (@AlasynEletha)
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- Andy and Al are back from the 2026 Zelda Dungeon Marathon. a record shattering event filled with fun and friends! Listen as they recap some of their favorite moments and talk about some behind-the-scenes events, including the aftermath of the Sour Candy episode, getting changed and glammed up for the Tingle segment, Andy being passed over in the Breath of the Wild draft, Al crushing her Wind Waker run, and what the Greater Chicago Food Depository warehouse looked like!
All this, PLUS we go over the latest Zelda Movie news casting, including the actors portraying Ganondorf and Impa, as well as the latest Nintendo financial report. Come hang out!
Support The Zelda Cast on Patreon!
Subscribe to receive the monthly bonus show ‘The Zelda XL featuring Andy and Gooey”!
Follow The Zelda Cast!
The Zelda Cast (@TheZeldaCast)
Andy Spiteri (@Spiteri316)
Alasyn Eletha (@AlasynEletha)
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About The Zelda Cast
Andy and Al bring you the latest Zelda news, theories, reactions, analysis, and shenanigans in The Zelda Cast, the internet’s best weekly Legend of Zelda podcast!Podcast website
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