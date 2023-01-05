Andy and Al bring you the latest Zelda news, theories, reactions, analysis, and shenanigans in The Zelda Cast, the internet’s best weekly Legend of Zelda podcas... More
Available Episodes
5 of 412
Episode 264 - The Final Tears of the Kingdom Fan Q&A Before Launch
We are now less than TWO WEEKS away from Tears of the Kingdom, and to get us in the mood, Andy is joined by Gooey Fame to answer YOUR Zelda questions! On the docket this episode: Do we think Tears of the Kingdom will be worth the $70 price tag? Was Nintendo right by not showing us anything for so long? What are our thoughts on Tulin? Do we think the original runes from Breath of the Wild are coming back? Is there a specific enemy we'd love to see come back that hasn't been shown already? What are our thoughts on going in blind to a game versus pouring over all the content released? How do we want Koroks to be utilized in this game? How do we like our voice acting in Zelda games?
All this, PLUS we take a moment to shout out Andy's cat Zora on her 10th birthday (
5/1/2023
1:21:33
Episode 263 - Reflecting on the Buildup For Tears of the Kingdom
Alasyn is away for the next couple weeks, so for this episode, Andy orchestrated an Omega Metroid takeover! Omega Metroid Podcasts' Dakota Lasky and Community Manager Lillith join the show today to talk some Zelda in general and Tears of the Kingdom specifically. We discuss how the two of them became Zelda fans, which games are their favorites and why, which Zelda games they're not in love with, and then transition over to Tears of the Kingdom and ask if the latest trailer finally sold them, thoughts on the voice acting, if time travel would improve the experience, how the main theme compares to others before it, and whether or not it's possible Zelda could still be playable in any way.
Come hear about Tears of the Kingdom through a couple Metroid fans' perspective, and don't forget to check out OmegaMetroid.com!
4/24/2023
1:08:08
Episode 262 - Ganondorf Returns in the Final Tears of the Kingdom Trailer! Our Thoughts and Analysis!
WOW! THAT'S what we've been waiting for! In case you've been living under a rock, Nintendo released the third and final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom and it was by far the most exciting trailer shown so far! This week, the gang break down the trailer frame by frame, discussing where (or when) Zelda could have gotten off to, who the mysterious woman with light in her hands could be, the re-imagining of Gleeok and other bosses, if the Zonai in the trailer is the same one from the mural, how sky islands and caves might be connected, some of the new gameplay shots, and of course, THE RETURN OF THE KING OF EVIL, Mr. Hydrated Ganondorf himself!
THIS was the trailer that finally did it, and we can barely contain our excitement! Come hang out with us as we break this trailer down!
4/15/2023
1:22:35
Episode 261 - Ranking Every Shrine Quest in Breath of the Wild (Part 1)
With Tears of the Kingdom so close we can almost touch it, we thought it would be a great time to reflect back on Breath of the Wild and break down one of the most crucial elements of the game: Shrine Quests! We're ranking each and every single Shrine Quest, although there's no way we could have fit it all into one episode, so we're giving you PART ONE this week! We discuss what we like in our Shrine Quests, puzzles versus story and they play into each other, the fantastic Eventide Island get away, and tackle 23 of 42 Shrine Quests! We'll have the full breakdown of our list next week, so be sure to check out Part Two!
All this, PLUS we give our early thoughts on the Super Mario Bros. Movie and where Nintendo might go next in its cinematic endeavours!
4/10/2023
1:11:45
Episode 260 - Breaking Down Tear of the Kingdom’s New Abilities and Gameplay!
We finally got a new look at some of the gameplay of Tears of the Kingdom this past week, and we have A LOT to say! Come hear our thoughts on Link's new abilities, what possibilities Fuse and Ultrahand present, our thoughts on the Zonai being more-or-less confirmed, what we noticed in terms of Easter eggs in the trailer, the Skyward Sword influences and new Construct enemies, how this game can make returning to the same world enticing again, and the million dollar question: was this enough to really give Tears of the Kingdom its own identity beyond just "more Breath of the Wild"?
Come hang out with us and get pumped as we Fuse, Ascend, Recall, and ULTRAHAND our way through this Ultra episode!
