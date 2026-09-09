We're back this week with a hodgepodge of an episode - starting out with some Zelda's Percentages! As always, we'll present a statement and weigh in how likely we think that the statement will come true! This week we're focusing our guesses toward the next Nintendo Direct: How soon can we expect the next showcase? Will we see more Ocarina of Time Remake? Will the next Nintendo Direct include an update on the Legend of Zelda movie? And more!



Following some recent rumors, we'll also weigh in on how likely we think that there will be a Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 console variant!



All this, PLUS! Some pretty tricky Zelda trivia! Come hang out!







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