About The Chad Prather Show

Where humor meets the heat of today’s burning issues. Each week, Chad brings his signature Southern charm and witty perspective to the table, engaging with a diverse lineup of guests. From political pundits to cultural influencers, and from grassroots activists to celebrities, this podcast is a melting pot of opinions and insights. Expect lively debates, unexpected laughs, and an in-depth look at the topics that are setting social media on fire. Whether it’s the latest in politics, social trends, or entertainment, no subject is off-limits. Tune in, as Chad Prather and his guests unpack the complexities of our world with a blend of humor, honesty, and a touch of Southern hospitality.