The CFTC Podcast: Josh Sterling

In this first edition of The CFTC Podcast, we sat down with Josh Sterling, former CFTC Division Director and currently partner in private practice. Josh shared a bit about his background and how he got into the derivatives space (a derivative of what he was working on at the time as it were), advice to newcomers to the derivatives space, and some memorable experiences. Listen to the full episode to hear Josh's perspective on the changes to CFTC leadership and agency rule-making in the context of recent Executive Orders and shifting federal landscape, as well as some of the biggest challenges the CFTC industry will likely have to manage. Like, share, and subscribe to The CFTC Podcast for more great CFTC related content! If there is someone you'd like to see featured on The CFTC Podcast or a specific topic you want analyzed, send your comments and suggestions our way!