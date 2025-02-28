Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentThe CFTC Podcast
Listen to The CFTC Podcast in the App
Listen to The CFTC Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The CFTC Podcast

Podcast The CFTC Podcast
The CFTC Podcast
Podcast series delving into the multifaceted industry that revolves around the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Our goal is to provide listeners wit...
Government

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • The CFTC Podcast: Josh Sterling
    In this first edition of The CFTC Podcast, we sat down with Josh Sterling, former CFTC Division Director and currently partner in private practice. Josh shared a bit about his background and how he got into the derivatives space (a derivative of what he was working on at the time as it were), advice to newcomers to the derivatives space, and some memorable experiences. Listen to the full episode to hear Josh's perspective on the changes to CFTC leadership and agency rule-making in the context of recent Executive Orders and shifting federal landscape, as well as some of the biggest challenges the CFTC industry will likely have to manage. Like, share, and subscribe to The CFTC Podcast for more great CFTC related content! If there is someone you'd like to see featured on The CFTC Podcast or a specific topic you want analyzed, send your comments and suggestions our way!
    --------  
    35:23

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The CFTC Podcast

Podcast series delving into the multifaceted industry that revolves around the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Our goal is to provide listeners with a comprehensive understanding of how the various components of this regulatory ecosystem fit together—from market participants to regulatory bodies, and from compliance frameworks to emerging trends.
Podcast website

Listen to The CFTC Podcast, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/2/2025 - 11:49:44 PM