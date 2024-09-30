About The Catholic Gentleman

The Catholic Gentleman is a show for Catholic Men on topics related to living your best life in the modern world. Featuring conversations on all aspects of masculinity, as well as interviews with experts, the show seeks to provide practical insights for men of all ages. There are great Catholic men who are intentionally committed to the difficult work of actual life. Join us and be one of them. Hosts include John Heinen, Sam Guzman, and Devin Schadt. Episodes are released weekly. Be a Man. Be a Saint. View and Listen to Previous Episodes - https://catholicgentleman.com/all-episodes