Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityThe Catholic Gentleman
Listen to The Catholic Gentleman in the App
Listen to The Catholic Gentleman in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Catholic Gentleman

Podcast The Catholic Gentleman
John Heinen, Sam Guzman, Devin Schadt
The Catholic Gentleman is a show for Catholic Men on topics related to living your best life in the modern world. Featuring conversations on all aspects of masc...
Religion & SpiritualityReligionEducationTutorials

Available Episodes

5 of 207
  • How to Discuss Sex with Your Wife
    WARNING: Adult Content is Discussed in this episode. John Heinen and Devin Schadt discuss how to have meaningful conversations with your wife about sex. This is not an issue to take lightly and one that has caused the downfall of countless marriages. Sex has the ability to make a marriage great and holy, yet how often does it become an obstacle to true love and unity? Today, we talk about 7 points that are necessary to have beneficial communication with your wife on this issue. Most couples find this topic challenging to have, and since great marriages do not happen by accident, we want to provide you with tools to make this area of your marriage a place to grow in love and holiness. God has ordained this sacrament as the closest sign in the world of the mystery of Christ's love for His Church. Therefore, men, we must do our part to better live this out. 🔴 🔴 SPONSOR 🟠 Exodus 90 - START NOW FOR FREE - Click Here  Episode 136 - Lust, Sin, and How to Win - https://catholicgentleman.com/2023/11/lust-sin-and-how-to-win/ Episode 139 - What Women Don't Understand About Men - https://catholicgentleman.com/2023/12/what-women-dont-understand-about-men 00:00 Introduction to the Conversation on Sex 07:15 The Role of Sexual Union in Marriage 12:51 Setting the Right Goals for Conversations about Sex 18:21 Engaging in Non-Accusational Conversations 26:36 Expressing Sexual Needs with Kindness and Patience 34:50 Understanding Sexual Desire as a God-Given Gift 40:50 Communicating Sexual Needs Effectively 49:36 Addressing Lust and Its Challenges 52:50 Persistence in Marriage Conversations QUESTION OF THE WEEK: We love to answer your questions on the show so send them our way to [email protected]. We answer 2 of them in our extended episode today. Check out Devin's Apostolate - Fathers of St. Joseph - https://fathersofstjoseph.org GET ACCESS TO CATHOLIC GENTLEMAN PLUS NOW 🔴 🔴 Watch the extended of episode 193 on Catholic Gentleman Plus where we answer two listeners questions on their situations of sex within marriage: https://catholicgentlemanplus.com 🔴 Enjoy 20 unique sessions, access exclusive weekly content, ebooks, guest series, and our live Q and A at Catholic Gentleman Plus: https://catholicgentlemanplus.com Help Support the Catholic Gentleman by either signing up for CG+ https://catholicgentlemanplus.com or https://catholicgentleman.com/support Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:02:31
  • How the Most Successful People Self-Destruct
    WARNING: Adult Content Discussed: In this episode, John Heinen and Devin Schadt explore the common patterns of self-destruction among celebrities in both secular and religious spheres. They dive into 4 prevalent idols for men and the 4-step process that often leads to shame and public downfall. Through showcasing high-profile cases like Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, Heath Ledger, Whitney Houston, and Fr. John Corapi, the hosts explain striking similarities in their paths to ruin. Drawing from Scripture, they offer insights on how listeners might identify and address similar idols in their own lives, providing a thought-provoking and cautionary discussion on the dangers of misplaced worship. 🔴 🔴 SPONSOR 🟠 Exodus 90 - START NOW FOR FREE - Click Here  QUESTION OF THE WEEK: We love to answer your questions on the show so send them our way to [email protected]. Check out the Fathers of St. Joseph - https://fathersofstjoseph.org CATHOLIC GENTLEMAN PLUS 🔴 🔴 Watch the extended of episode 192 on Catholic Gentleman Plus where we go deeper into how men can better prepare and combat these lies: https://catholicgentlemanplus.com 🔴 Enjoy 20 unique sessions, access exclusive weekly content, ebooks, guest series, and our live Q and A at Catholic Gentleman Plus: https://catholicgentlemanplus.com Help Support the Catholic Gentleman by either signing up for CG+ https://catholicgentlemanplus.com or https://catholicgentleman.com/support Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    53:22
  • Reacting to Joe Rogan On Catholicism
    Today we address the controversial anti-Catholic comments made by Joe Rogan on "The Joe Rogan Experience" - the world's most popular podcast. Joe Rogan's anti-Catholic remarks have been heard by hundreds of millions of people, and his weak arguments negatively influence their opinions. John Heinen and Devin Schadt listen to these comments and expose the myths and falsehoods while revealing the truth about the Catholic faith. 🔴 🔴 SPONSORS 🔵 The Rosary In a Year with Fr. Mark-Mary - Click Here 🟠 Exodus 90 - Starts on Jan. 20 - START FOR FREE Click Here  QUESTION OF THE WEEK: We love to answer your questions on the show so send them our way to [email protected]. Check out the Fathers of St. Joseph - https://fathersofstjoseph.org/ CATHOLIC GENTLEMAN PLUS 🔴 🔴 Watch the extended addition, all 1 h 20 mins of episode 191 on Catholic Gentleman Plus where we go deeper into how men can better prepare and combat these lies: https://catholicgentlemanplus.com 🔴 Enjoy 20 unique sessions, access exclusive weekly content, ebooks, guest series, and our live Q and A at Catholic Gentleman Plus: https://catholicgentlemanplus.com Help Support the Catholic Gentleman by either signing up for CG+ https://catholicgentlemanplus.com or https://catholicgentleman.com/support Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:05:06
  • The Self-Discipline that Will Change Your Life
    Why do ONLY 9% of people complete their New Year’s Resolution? What keeps 91% of people from improving their lives and experiencing the joy of accomplishment? Today, John Heinen and Sam Guzman answer these questions and discuss why resolutions and improving self-discipline are great pursuits for the man striving to live better. In this conversation, we list out 4 necessary marks that make resolutions more successful and explain why without them you increase the odds of failure. These steps are not difficult but often allude the honest man who just wants to get better. Not only do we lay out the necessary marks but we show you how to apply them to your goals, whenever you are making them, now or frequently throughout the year.  🔴 🔴 SPONSORS The Rosary In a Year with Fr. Mark-Mary - Click Here Exodus 90 - Starts on Jan. 20 - Click Here  QUESTION OF THE WEEK: We love to answer your questions on the show so send them our way to [email protected]. Join CG+ 🔴 Enjoy 20 Sessions, access exclusive weekly content, ebooks, guest series, and our live Q and A at Catholic Gentleman Plus: https://catholicgentlemanplus.com Help Support the Catholic Gentleman by either signing up for CG+ https://catholicgentlemanplus.com or https://catholicgentleman.com/support Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    44:07
  • What Women Don't Understand About Men
    WARNING, this episode contains adult content, all within the sound teaching and wisdom of the Catholic Church, that may not be suitable for younger listeners. Today John, Devin, and Sam engage in an honest conversation about their collective insights gained over the years regarding women's lack of understanding of men. In this episode, we examine topics that often remain unspoken but are crucial for fostering deeper connections and loving relationships. We discuss the undeniable differences between the sexes, from a biological, mental, physical, and spiritual standpoint. By bringing to light these differences, we move to promote a better understanding of men and bring clarity to women, so that we can help each other grow in holiness and love. 🔴 🔴 SPONSOR - Exodus 90 - Starts on Jan. 20 - Click Here 🔴 🔴 QUESTION OF THE WEEK: This week we get to connect with a listener who wants to know how to better live traditions at home during Advent, Christmas, and the feast days throughout the year. If you have any questions, please, send your questions to us at [email protected]. If you record yourself on your phone and send us the audio clip we will play it on air. 🔴 Enjoy 19 Sessions, access exclusive weekly content, ebooks, guest series, and live Q and A at Catholic Gentleman Plus: https://catholicgentlemanplus.com Help Support the Catholic Gentleman by either signing up for CG+ https://catholicgentlemanplus.com or https://catholicgentleman.com/support Tolkien on a Happy Marriage - Click Here Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:15:02

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The Catholic Gentleman

The Catholic Gentleman is a show for Catholic Men on topics related to living your best life in the modern world. Featuring conversations on all aspects of masculinity, as well as interviews with experts, the show seeks to provide practical insights for men of all ages. There are great Catholic men who are intentionally committed to the difficult work of actual life. Join us and be one of them. Hosts include John Heinen, Sam Guzman, and Devin Schadt. Episodes are released weekly. Be a Man. Be a Saint. View and Listen to Previous Episodes - https://catholicgentleman.com/all-episodes
Podcast website

Listen to The Catholic Gentleman, The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/4/2025 - 11:44:36 AM