How to Discuss Sex with Your Wife

WARNING: Adult Content is Discussed in this episode. John Heinen and Devin Schadt discuss how to have meaningful conversations with your wife about sex. This is not an issue to take lightly and one that has caused the downfall of countless marriages. Sex has the ability to make a marriage great and holy, yet how often does it become an obstacle to true love and unity? Today, we talk about 7 points that are necessary to have beneficial communication with your wife on this issue. Most couples find this topic challenging to have, and since great marriages do not happen by accident, we want to provide you with tools to make this area of your marriage a place to grow in love and holiness. God has ordained this sacrament as the closest sign in the world of the mystery of Christ's love for His Church. Therefore, men, we must do our part to better live this out. Episode 136 - Lust, Sin, and How to Win - https://catholicgentleman.com/2023/11/lust-sin-and-how-to-win/ Episode 139 - What Women Don't Understand About Men - https://catholicgentleman.com/2023/12/what-women-dont-understand-about-men 00:00 Introduction to the Conversation on Sex 07:15 The Role of Sexual Union in Marriage 12:51 Setting the Right Goals for Conversations about Sex 18:21 Engaging in Non-Accusational Conversations 26:36 Expressing Sexual Needs with Kindness and Patience 34:50 Understanding Sexual Desire as a God-Given Gift 40:50 Communicating Sexual Needs Effectively 49:36 Addressing Lust and Its Challenges 52:50 Persistence in Marriage Conversations QUESTION OF THE WEEK: We love to answer your questions on the show so send them our way to [email protected] . We answer 2 of them in our extended episode today. Check out Devin's Apostolate - Fathers of St. Joseph - https://fathersofstjoseph.org