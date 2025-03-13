Markets react as inflation cools slightly, but is it enough for the Fed to cut rates? Plus, Tesla’s stock meltdown, new tariffs shake up global trade, and Spotify makes a record-breaking $10 billion payout to artists.
🚀 Loving the show? Leave a 5-star rating & review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube to help more people discover it!
📩 Want to master your money in 5 minutes or less each week? Join the Master Money Newsletter → Sign up here
🎧 Like this show? You'll love our other podcast: The Personal Finance Podcast
📲 Follow Andrew Giancola on Social Media:
YouTube 🎥
Instagram 📸
TikTok 🎵
🔥 Thanks for tuning in! See you next episode.
--------
8:38
Markets Are Crashing (Is a Recession Next?)
Markets are shifting, Tesla is tumbling, and new car prices are hitting record highs. Today, we break down the latest stock market moves, why airlines are adjusting their forecasts, and how you can avoid overpaying for a new car. All that and more—let’s get down to business!
🚀 Loving the show? Leave a 5-star rating & review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube to help more people discover it!
📩 Want to master your money in 5 minutes or less each week? Join the Master Money Newsletter → Sign up here
🎧 Like this show? You'll love our other podcast: The Personal Finance Podcast
📲 Follow Andrew Giancola on Social Media:
YouTube 🎥
Instagram 📸
TikTok 🎵
🔥 Thanks for tuning in! See you next episode.
--------
9:48
The U.S. Stock Market Is Falling Behind (Here’s Why)
🚀 Loving the show? Leave a 5-star rating & review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube to help more people discover it!
📩 Want to master your money in 5 minutes or less each week? Join the Master Money Newsletter → Sign up here
🎧 Like this show? You'll love our other podcast: The Personal Finance Podcast
📲 Follow Andrew Giancola on Social Media:
YouTube 🎥
Instagram 📸
TikTok 🎵
🔥 Thanks for tuning in! See you next episode.
--------
11:42
Crypto Crashes, Tesla Tanks, and The Jobs Report Stalls (Let’s Talk)
Join the Master Money Newsletter and get better with your money in 5 minutes per week here.
Want to get your money right? Subscribe to our other podcast The Personal Finance Podcast here.
--------
10:52
The Business Show Trailer
Welcome to The Business Show, where we break down the biggest financial stories, market trends, and business shake-ups in a way that’s fast, fun, and easy to understand. Hosted by Andrew Giancola, this podcast cuts through the noise to bring you the most important updates on stocks, crypto, major business deals, economic trends, and the future of money—without the jargon.
Markets moving? We break it down.
Big companies making bold moves? We tell you what it means.
Crypto, AI, and emerging trends? You’ll hear it here first.
Recessions, rate hikes, inflation, and investing strategies? We’ve got you covered.
Whether you’re an investor, entrepreneur, or just someone who wants to stay informed and make smarter money moves, this show is for you. New episodes drop weekly—subscribe now and stay ahead of the game.
Newsletter: https://mastermoney.co/newsletter/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/mastermoneyco/
Money moves fast—stay ahead of it. Welcome to The Business Show, where we break down the biggest financial stories, market trends, and business shake-ups in a way that’s fast, fun, and easy to understand. Hosted by Andrew Giancola, this podcast cuts through the noise to bring you the most important updates on stocks, crypto, major business deals, economic trends, and the future of money—without the jargon.
Markets moving? We break it down. Big companies making bold moves? We tell you what it means. Crypto, AI, and emerging trends? You’ll hear it here first. Recessions, rate hikes, inflation, and investing strategies? We’ve got you covered.
Whether you’re an investor, entrepreneur, or just someone who wants to stay informed and make smarter money moves, this show is for you. New episodes drop weekdays—subscribe now and stay ahead of the game.
Listen to The Business Show, The Ramsey Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app