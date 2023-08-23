Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Build Up with Molly Seidel and Julia Hanlon

Molly Seidel and Julia Hanlon
The Build Up features Molly Seidel and Julia Hanlon as they explore Molly’s mental and physical preparation for the 2024 Olympic Marathon Trials.
SportsRunningHealth & Fitness
  • Introducing The Build Up
    Introducing episode 1 of The Build Up with Molly Seidel & Julia Hanlon!In the first episode, Molly and Julia  explore what has shifted in Molly’s life & running in the past 4 years and her training now.Tune in once monthly from Aug 2023-Feb 2024 as the podcast series will document Molly’s mental and physical preparation for the 2024 Olympic Marathon Trials. The Build Up Podcast is a Beyond the Pines ProductionPhotography & Videography by Matt Shapiro: https://matthew-shapiro.comOriginal Music & Audio Production by John Summerford: http://baresrecords.com/
    8/23/2023
    1:00:27

About The Build Up with Molly Seidel and Julia Hanlon

The Build Up features Molly Seidel and Julia Hanlon as they explore Molly’s mental and physical preparation for the 2024 Olympic Marathon Trials.
