The Build Up with Molly Seidel and Julia Hanlon

Introducing The Build Up

Introducing episode 1 of The Build Up with Molly Seidel & Julia Hanlon!In the first episode, Molly and Julia explore what has shifted in Molly’s life & running in the past 4 years and her training now.Tune in once monthly from Aug 2023-Feb 2024 as the podcast series will document Molly’s mental and physical preparation for the 2024 Olympic Marathon Trials. The Build Up Podcast is a Beyond the Pines ProductionPhotography & Videography by Matt Shapiro: https://matthew-shapiro.comOriginal Music & Audio Production by John Summerford: http://baresrecords.com/