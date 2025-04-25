Portraits & Publishing: From Berlin to London with Tyler Udall & Michele Robecchi
On this episode of The BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Podcast, Graeme Smith is joined by Canadian photographer Tyler Udall for a deeply personal conversation from Berlin.Known for his emotionally charged portraits and books like I AM and Auguries of Innocence, Tyler reflects on his move from fashion publishing to fine art, and how queerness and vulnerability shape his work.Later, we join a live audience at The BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Gallery in London, where Michele Robecchi, Commissioning editor at Phaidon, shares insights into their Contemporary Artist Series and the importance of queer representation in contemporary art publishing.Brought to you by BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! boysboysboys.org @boysfineart @boysgallerycafelondon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
41:09
The Politics of Queer Media: exclusive with Attitude magazine editor Cliff Joannou
An exclusive and rare interview appearance from Attitude magazine and Rolling Stone UK editor Cliff Joannou live in from of an audience at the BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Gallery Café in London with Jorge Garriz.The Attitude magazine chief opens up about making a social impact in his role as curator and editor of the worlds biggest LGBTQ magazine, with a conversation about media representation, activism in publishing, and the state of LGBTQ+ journalism in 2025.Then later on Benji Johnson talks to up and coming LGBTQ musician Dont Make This Weird.Brought to you by BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! boysboysboys.org @boysfineart @boysgallerycafelondon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
23:13
Direct from NYC 'That Window In Harlem' with Sean Patrick Watters
Episode 4 is a love letter to New York. Photographer Sean Patrick Watters joins Graeme to talk about shooting vulnerability, building trust with his subjects, and documenting the men of modern Manhattan.Then BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! founder Ghislain Pascal drops into the home studios of NYC photographers Sebastian Perinotti and Mauricio A Rodriguez to give us a raw and unfiltered look into their work, influences and private lives.Brought to you by BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! boysboysboys.org @boysfineart @boysgallerycafelondon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
44:18
Bodies in Motion: photographer AdeY & The Royal Ballet's Marcelino Sambé
This week we explore dance and movement through a queer lens. Graeme speaks to internationally acclaimed artist AdeY about the politics of the body, choreographing stillness, and finding freedom in form.In BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! MEETS, we hear from Marcelino Sambé, Principal Dancer at The Royal Ballet, on the power and poetry of queer visibility in classical dance. He talks to Jorge Garriz live in front of an audience in London at our BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Gallery Café.Brought to you by BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! boysboysboys.org @boysfineart @boysgallerycafelondon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
28:12
Queer Film Making: Producer Joe Stephenson & the Cinema of Identity
Film takes the spotlight in Episode 2 as director Joe Stephenson joins Jorge Garriz at our BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Gallery Café for an in-depth conversation about queer storytelling on screen, working with icons like Ian McKellen, and navigating the industry as a gay filmmaker.Then Benji Johnson talks with the creative duo behind The Summer With Carmen, a bold, sun-drenched queer feature that defies genre and expectation.Brought to you by BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! boysboysboys.org @boysfineart @boysgallerycafelondon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
ART. QUEER. CULTURE.The BOYS! BOYS! BOYS Podcast Bringing the BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! universe to life through conversations with queer photographers, cultural icons and creative innovators.Explore the intersections of art, queer, culture. Hosted by multi award winning LGBTQ+ podcaster Graeme Smith.For all things BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! head to boysboysboys.org Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.