Portraits & Publishing: From Berlin to London with Tyler Udall & Michele Robecchi

On this episode of The BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Podcast, Graeme Smith is joined by Canadian photographer Tyler Udall for a deeply personal conversation from Berlin.Known for his emotionally charged portraits and books like I AM and Auguries of Innocence, Tyler reflects on his move from fashion publishing to fine art, and how queerness and vulnerability shape his work.Later, we join a live audience at The BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Gallery in London, where Michele Robecchi, Commissioning editor at Phaidon, shares insights into their Contemporary Artist Series and the importance of queer representation in contemporary art publishing.