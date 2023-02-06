Ep. 21 Diana Rodgers, RD - Sacred Cow, Lab Meat, & Sustainability

Welcome to The Blueprint Podcast with your host Jason Smith! In this captivating episode, we are joined by the extraordinary Diana Rodgers, the brilliant mind behind the groundbreaking book and film, Sacred Cow. Get ready for an insightful conversation as we delve into the intricate world of sustainable farming, regenerative agriculture, and the vital role of animal products in our diets. Diana Rodgers, a renowned creator, speaker, and advocate, brings her expertise to the forefront as we explore the intersection of nutrition, environmental sustainability, and ethical considerations. With her wealth of knowledge and captivating storytelling, Diana sheds light on the importance of embracing a holistic approach to food production and consumption. Throughout this thought-provoking episode, we'll dive deep into the fascinating concepts presented in Sacred Cow, challenging conventional wisdom and exploring the ways in which our food choices impact not only our health but also the planet we call home. Join us as we uncover the truth behind the misconceptions surrounding animal agriculture and discover how regenerative practices can transform our food system. If you're curious about the future of farming, passionate about sustainability, or simply seeking a fresh perspective on the role of animal products in a healthy diet, this episode is a must-listen. Jason Smith and Diana Rodgers provide a captivating dialogue that will leave you inspired and empowered to make informed decisions that positively impact both your well-being and the environment. Tune in now to The Blueprint Podcast, and join us on this transformative journey as we unravel the threads that connect our food choices to the blueprint of our world. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to gain invaluable insights from the remarkable Diana Rodgers, and be sure to subscribe for more enlightening conversations with thought leaders, entrepreneurs, therapists, and relationship experts. https://www.instagram.com/sustainabledish