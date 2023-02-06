Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Blueprint in the App
Listen to The Blueprint in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
The Blueprint

The Blueprint

Podcast The Blueprint
Podcast The Blueprint

The Blueprint

Jason Smith
add
Welcome to "The Blueprint," a podcast hosted by Jason Smith. The Blueprint is all about ditching your old plans so you can become the version of you that you al... More
Health & FitnessMental HealthEducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & FitnessAlternative Health
Welcome to "The Blueprint," a podcast hosted by Jason Smith. The Blueprint is all about ditching your old plans so you can become the version of you that you al... More

Available Episodes

5 of 22
  • Ep. 23 Masha Kay Nervous System & Breathwork Coach
    In this captivating episode of The Blueprint Podcast, host Jason Smith sits down with the incredibly knowledgeable Masha Kay, a nervous system and breathwork coach, to delve into the transformative world of mind-body connection. Join them as they explore the fascinating interplay between our nervous system and breath, uncovering the secrets to unlocking our inner power and achieving greater well-being. Throughout the episode, Masha Kay offers invaluable insights into the nervous system and its profound impact on our overall health and state of mind. Drawing from her extensive expertise and experience, she explains how our breath can serve as a gateway to accessing and influencing our nervous system, allowing us to navigate stress, anxiety, and trauma with newfound resilience. Through relatable anecdotes and practical tips, Masha guides listeners on a journey of self-discovery, sharing practical techniques and exercises to help harness the power of breathwork. She sheds light on the profound benefits of conscious breathing, from calming the mind and soothing the body to fostering emotional balance and enhancing mental clarity. Jason and Masha engage in a thought-provoking discussion on the various ways breathwork and nervous system regulation can positively impact different aspects of our lives, such as personal relationships, professional success, and overall well-being. They also address common misconceptions surrounding breathwork and provide evidence-based insights to demystify its practice. Whether you're new to breathwork or already familiar with its transformative potential, this episode of The Blueprint Podcast promises to deepen your understanding of the mind-body connection and empower you with practical tools for achieving personal growth. Join Jason Smith and Masha Kay as they unlock the hidden secrets of the nervous system and breath, leading you on a path towards greater self-awareness, resilience, and overall fulfillment.
    5/31/2023
    42:24
  • Ep. 22 Jessica Baum, Author of Anxiously Attached
    Jessica Baum is a psychotherapist, author, and founder of the Relationship Institute of Palm Beach, a group practice providing couples therapy, family counseling, and addiction therapy in South Florida for over 10 years. Jessica has helped thousands of clients with her unique approach to healing called the Self-full® Method for those struggling with anxiety, relationship conflict, marital issues, and codependent relationships. She is also a certified Imago therapist, has extensive training in psychodrama and experiential therapy, and is skilled in cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy. Through her sister company, Be Self-full®, Jessica offers transformational courses and online coaching to support individuals and couples form healthy, long-term relationships. She is also the author of Anxiously Attached: Becoming More Secure in Life and Love, having received worldwide praise by several experts in her industry. Born and raised in Manhattan, she now lives in Palm Beach, Florida. You can find Jessica on IG @jessicabaumlmhc and at beselffull.com
    5/28/2023
    26:20
  • Ep. 21 Diana Rodgers, RD - Sacred Cow, Lab Meat, & Sustainability
    Welcome to The Blueprint Podcast with your host Jason Smith! In this captivating episode, we are joined by the extraordinary Diana Rodgers, the brilliant mind behind the groundbreaking book and film, Sacred Cow. Get ready for an insightful conversation as we delve into the intricate world of sustainable farming, regenerative agriculture, and the vital role of animal products in our diets. Diana Rodgers, a renowned creator, speaker, and advocate, brings her expertise to the forefront as we explore the intersection of nutrition, environmental sustainability, and ethical considerations. With her wealth of knowledge and captivating storytelling, Diana sheds light on the importance of embracing a holistic approach to food production and consumption. Throughout this thought-provoking episode, we'll dive deep into the fascinating concepts presented in Sacred Cow, challenging conventional wisdom and exploring the ways in which our food choices impact not only our health but also the planet we call home. Join us as we uncover the truth behind the misconceptions surrounding animal agriculture and discover how regenerative practices can transform our food system. If you're curious about the future of farming, passionate about sustainability, or simply seeking a fresh perspective on the role of animal products in a healthy diet, this episode is a must-listen. Jason Smith and Diana Rodgers provide a captivating dialogue that will leave you inspired and empowered to make informed decisions that positively impact both your well-being and the environment. Tune in now to The Blueprint Podcast, and join us on this transformative journey as we unravel the threads that connect our food choices to the blueprint of our world. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to gain invaluable insights from the remarkable Diana Rodgers, and be sure to subscribe for more enlightening conversations with thought leaders, entrepreneurs, therapists, and relationship experts. https://www.instagram.com/sustainabledish
    5/25/2023
    30:27
  • Ep. 20 Spirituality, Divine Feminine, & Relationships w/ Paola Michelle
    In this week's episode of "The Blueprint" Podcast, join host Jason Smith and special guest Paola Michelle as they delve into spirituality, the divine feminine, and the transformative power of relationships. Prepare for a thought-provoking journey of self-discovery and enlightenment as Paola explores the depths of our spiritual existence. Paola, a renowned spiritual guide and intuitive mentor, shares her wisdom and insights on unlocking the secrets of spirituality. Through engaging conversations and personal anecdotes, she unravels the mysteries of the divine feminine, empowering individuals to embrace this energy and reach their fullest potential. Additionally, Paola explores the dynamic nature of relationships and the tremendous growth they can facilitate. Whether it's romantic connections, friendships, or family ties, she provides guidance on nurturing healthy, meaningful relationships that foster personal and spiritual growth. "The Blueprint" is more than just a podcast; it's an immersive experience that encourages reflection, expands consciousness, and taps into your innate spiritual power, all while healing your insecure attachment style. Tune in now to join the journey of transformation with "The Blueprint" and its insightful hosts. https://www.instagram.com/paolllamichellle https://www.tiktok.com/@paolllamichellle?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
    5/18/2023
    1:40:18
  • Ep. 19 Tiktok's Cloetalk on Dating in L.A.
    Welcome to the latest episode of our The Blueprint Podcast! This time, we're excited to have a special guest, Cloetalk from TikTok, joining us for a discussion on some juicy topics. https://www.tiktok.com/@cloetalk?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc In this episode, we dive deep into the world of dating and relationships, exploring the nuances of attachment styles and the challenges of finding love in the fast-paced city of Los Angeles. Cloetalk brings her unique perspective to the conversation, drawing on her personal experiences and insights from her popular TikTok account. From navigating the complexities of modern dating to learning how to overcome insecurities and build stronger connections, this episode is packed with practical advice and fascinating insights. Whether you're a seasoned dater or just starting out, this episode is sure to offer plenty of food for thought. So sit back, relax, and join us for an entertaining and insightful conversation with Cloetalk on all things dating and relationships!
    5/12/2023
    58:10

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About The Blueprint

Welcome to "The Blueprint," a podcast hosted by Jason Smith. The Blueprint is all about ditching your old plans so you can become the version of you that you always dreamed of being. The purpose is to help you improve your relationship with yourself and achieve high levels of personal growth. In each episode, Jason will guide you through different techniques and strategies to overcome your insecure attachment style, boost your self-confidence, and prioritize your health and fitness while diving into personal development. Subscribe now and start building a better relationship with yourself, one step at a time.
Podcast website

Listen to The Blueprint, Attached: Meditations and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Blueprint

The Blueprint

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Blueprint: Podcasts in Family