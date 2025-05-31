Is The UK Debt Bubble About to Burst!? - (It's Coming!) | Bitcoin Banter
Become a Client: https://www.thebitcoinway.com/podcast In this episode of Bitcoin Banter, Michael, Tony, and Rick discuss: 00:00 - Intro 1:08 – UK bond market in turmoil! 7:31 - Stablecoin Conference 2025 17:10 – New world record for Bitcoin transactions! 23:37 – Cows dancing at The Bitcoin Conference 28:13 – Outro__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __🎙ABOUT OUR SHOW:On Bitcoin Banter, Michael and members of The Bitcoin Way team discuss current events related to Bitcoin, macroeconomics, finance, politics, and more.📞 SCHEDULE A CALL WITH THE BITCOIN WAY: https://cal.com/team/thebitcoinway/podcast🔗CONNECT WITH US:Michael X https://twitter.com/theothermjordan🗞️https://blackhatbitcoin.substack.com/The Bitcoin Way X https://twitter.com/thebitcoinway_ L https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebitcoinway/🗞️https://www.thebitcoinway.com/newsletter__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __❗DISCLAIMER:This show is for entertainment purposes only. Before making any financial or legal decisions consult a professional.🎧 LISTEN TO OUR POD & OTHER EPISODES: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thebitcoinwayRumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebitcoinway Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bitcoin-way-podcast/id1736983610 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2XXxtNdPsoGXIALpIOwByz Fountain: https://fountain.fm/show/XiUs8SaIGhj52qzET4P6 📞 SCHEDULE A CALL WITH THE BITCOIN WAY:https://cal.com/team/thebitcoinway/podcast 🔗CONNECT WITH US: Michael X https://twitter.com/theothermjordan🗞️https://blackhatbitcoin.substack.com/ The Bitcoin Way X https://twitter.com/thebitcoinway_ L https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebitcoinway/🗞️https://www.thebitcoinway.com/newsletter __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ ❗DISCLAIMER: This show is for entertainment purposes only. Before making any financial or legal decisions consult a professional.
--------
29:44
Fake Ledger Live App! - (Is Your Bitcoin Safe?!) | Bitcoiner Banter
Become a Client: https://www.thebitcoinway.com/podcastIn this episode of Bitcoin Banter, Michael, Tony, and Rick discuss: 0:00 - Intro 1:08 – Ledger’s Sphere advertisement1:25 - Fake Ledger Live pp!8:43 - Michael Saylor on proof of reserves 20:40 - Trump Media Group to raise $3 Billion for Bitcoin 24:37 – Aussie senator: “You can’t eat Bitcoin” 29:38 - Schwab bringing Bitcoin to 37M customers35:32 – Outro__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __🎙ABOUT OUR SHOW:On Bitcoin Banter, Michael and members of The Bitcoin Way team discuss current events related to Bitcoin, macroeconomics, finance, politics, and more.📞 SCHEDULE A CALL WITH THE BITCOIN WAY:https://cal.com/team/thebitcoinway/podcast🔗CONNECT WITH US:Michael X https://twitter.com/theothermjordan🗞️https://blackhatbitcoin.substack.com/The Bitcoin Way X https://twitter.com/thebitcoinway_ L https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebitcoinway/🗞️https://www.thebitcoinway.com/newsletter__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __❗DISCLAIMER:This show is for entertainment purposes only. Before making any financial or legal decisions consult a professional.🎧 LISTEN TO OUR POD & OTHER EPISODES: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thebitcoinwayRumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebitcoinway Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bitcoin-way-podcast/id1736983610 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2XXxtNdPsoGXIALpIOwByz Fountain: https://fountain.fm/show/XiUs8SaIGhj52qzET4P6 📞 SCHEDULE A CALL WITH THE BITCOIN WAY:https://cal.com/team/thebitcoinway/podcast 🔗CONNECT WITH US: Michael X https://twitter.com/theothermjordan🗞️https://blackhatbitcoin.substack.com/ The Bitcoin Way X https://twitter.com/thebitcoinway_ L https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebitcoinway/🗞️https://www.thebitcoinway.com/newsletter __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ ❗DISCLAIMER: This show is for entertainment purposes only. Before making any financial or legal decisions consult a professional.
--------
37:03
Bitcoin About to Break Out?! - (It's Just Heating Up...) | Bitcoin Banter
Become a Client: https://www.thebitcoinway.com/podcastIn this episode of Bitcoin Banter, Michael, Tony, and guest Kevin Queen discuss: 0:00 - Intro 1:03 – Bitcoin hits new ATH!05:28 – The monetary system is a mess11:20 – Retired artist loses 17.5 BTC after hack! 19:41 – US bill to protect Bitcoin software devs 23:06 – Bitcoin Pizza Day! 28:08 - Outro__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __🎙ABOUT OUR SHOW:On Bitcoin Banter, Michael and members of The Bitcoin Way team discuss current events related to Bitcoin, macroeconomics, finance, politics, and more.📞 SCHEDULE A CALL WITH THE BITCOIN WAY:https://cal.com/team/thebitcoinway/podcast🔗CONNECT WITH US:Michael X https://twitter.com/theothermjordan🗞️https://blackhatbitcoin.substack.com/The Bitcoin Way X https://twitter.com/thebitcoinway_ L https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebitcoinway/🗞️https://www.thebitcoinway.com/newsletter__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __❗DISCLAIMER:This show is for entertainment purposes only. Before making any financial or legal decisions consult a professional.#economics #finance #financialfreedom #crypto #cryptocurrency #investing #wealth #money #btc #blockchain #investment #cash #bitcoin #dollars #economy #economics #investing #investments #digitalcurrency #BTC #technology #tech #wealthmanagement🎧 LISTEN TO OUR POD & OTHER EPISODES: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thebitcoinwayRumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebitcoinway Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bitcoin-way-podcast/id1736983610 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2XXxtNdPsoGXIALpIOwByz Fountain: https://fountain.fm/show/XiUs8SaIGhj52qzET4P6 📞 SCHEDULE A CALL WITH THE BITCOIN WAY:https://cal.com/team/thebitcoinway/podcast 🔗CONNECT WITH US: Michael X https://twitter.com/theothermjordan🗞️https://blackhatbitcoin.substack.com/ The Bitcoin Way X https://twitter.com/thebitcoinway_ L https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebitcoinway/🗞️https://www.thebitcoinway.com/newsletter __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ ❗DISCLAIMER: This show is for entertainment purposes only. Before making any financial or legal decisions consult a professional.
--------
29:19
Bitcoin Must Be Used As Money with John Carvalho | Ep. #65
Become a Client: https://www.thebitcoinway.com/podcastIn episode #65 of The Bitcoin Way Podcast, John Carvalho joins to discuss the importance of Bitcoin as a medium of exchange, the problem with governments adopting Bitcoin, and his thoughts on the OP_RETURN debate.You can follow John on X at https://x.com/BitcoinErrorLog. You can also check out his projects at https://synonym.to/. __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __🎙ABOUT OUR SHOW:On The Bitcoin Way Podcast, Michael Jordan invites on guests with a wide range of expertise and skillsets related to Bitcoin, including investing, macroeconomic and financial trends, mining, education, and more.📞 SCHEDULE A CALL WITH THE BITCOIN WAY: https://cal.com/team/thebitcoinway/podcast🔗CONNECT WITH US:Michael X https://twitter.com/theothermjordan🗞️https://blackhatbitcoin.substack.com/The Bitcoin Way X https://twitter.com/thebitcoinway_ L https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebitcoinway/🗞️https://www.thebitcoinway.com/newsletter__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __❗DISCLAIMER:This show is for entertainment purposes only. Before making any financial or legal decisions consult a professional.#economics #finance #financialfreedom #crypto #cryptocurrency #investing #wealth #money #btc #blockchain #investment #cash #bitcoin #dollars #economy #economics #investing #investments #digitalcurrency #BTC #technology #tech #wealthmanagement🎧 LISTEN TO OUR POD & OTHER EPISODES: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thebitcoinwayRumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebitcoinway Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bitcoin-way-podcast/id1736983610 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2XXxtNdPsoGXIALpIOwByz Fountain: https://fountain.fm/show/XiUs8SaIGhj52qzET4P6 📞 SCHEDULE A CALL WITH THE BITCOIN WAY:https://cal.com/team/thebitcoinway/podcast 🔗CONNECT WITH US: Michael X https://twitter.com/theothermjordan🗞️https://blackhatbitcoin.substack.com/ The Bitcoin Way X https://twitter.com/thebitcoinway_ L https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebitcoinway/🗞️https://www.thebitcoinway.com/newsletter __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ ❗DISCLAIMER: This show is for entertainment purposes only. Before making any financial or legal decisions consult a professional.
--------
1:38:42
Japan's Economy Is Crumbling! - (Could Bitcoin Save Them?!) | Bitcoin Banter
Become a Client: https://www.thebitcoinway.com/podcastIn this episode of Bitcoin Banter, Michael, Tony, and guest Daniel White discuss: 0:00 - Intro 1:03 – Japan’s dire financial situation6:52 – Panama keeps crushing it with Bitcoin14:01 – Jamie Dimon says they’ll sell Bitcoin 24:08 – The money printer is heating up! 30:26 – Daniel’s handoff 31:37 - Outro__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __🎙ABOUT OUR SHOW:On Bitcoin Banter, Michael and members of The Bitcoin Way team discuss current events related to Bitcoin, macroeconomics, finance, politics, and more.📞 SCHEDULE A CALL WITH THE BITCOIN WAY: https://cal.com/team/thebitcoinway/podcast🔗CONNECT WITH US:Michael X https://twitter.com/theothermjordan🗞️https://blackhatbitcoin.substack.com/The Bitcoin Way X https://twitter.com/thebitcoinway_ L https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebitcoinway/🗞️https://www.thebitcoinway.com/newsletter__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __❗DISCLAIMER:This show is for entertainment purposes only. Before making any financial or legal decisions consult a professional.#economics #finance #financialfreedom #crypto #cryptocurrency #investing #wealth #money #btc #blockchain #investment #cash #bitcoin #dollars #economy #economics #investing #investments #digitalcurrency #BTC #technology #tech #wealthmanagement🎧 LISTEN TO OUR POD & OTHER EPISODES: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thebitcoinwayRumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebitcoinway Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bitcoin-way-podcast/id1736983610 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2XXxtNdPsoGXIALpIOwByz Fountain: https://fountain.fm/show/XiUs8SaIGhj52qzET4P6 📞 SCHEDULE A CALL WITH THE BITCOIN WAY:https://cal.com/team/thebitcoinway/podcast 🔗CONNECT WITH US: Michael X https://twitter.com/theothermjordan🗞️https://blackhatbitcoin.substack.com/ The Bitcoin Way X https://twitter.com/thebitcoinway_ L https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebitcoinway/🗞️https://www.thebitcoinway.com/newsletter __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ ❗DISCLAIMER: This show is for entertainment purposes only. Before making any financial or legal decisions consult a professional.
Welcome to The Bitcoin Way Podcast! We are working to onboard the world onto Bitcoin the RIGHT way, through education and proper self-custody... and with peace of mind. In our weekly podcast, Michael Jordan interviews great minds in, and tangential to, the Bitcoin space to understand this technology's financial, cultural, economic, health, and other implications for our world.Our bi-weekly show, Bitcoin Banter is a discussion on related news and current events, with a dash of entertainment.Subscribe and turn on notifications to keep up with us!Check out The Bitcoin Way:(Web) https://www.thebitcoinway.com/(X) https://twitter.com/thebitcoinway_Follow Our Podcast Host, Michael Jordan:(X) https://twitter.com/theothermjordan(LinkedIn) https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbjordan/(Newsletter) https://blackhatbitcoin.substack.com/