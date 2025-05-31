Bitcoin About to Break Out?! - (It's Just Heating Up...) | Bitcoin Banter

Become a Client: https://www.thebitcoinway.com/podcastIn this episode of Bitcoin Banter, Michael, Tony, and guest Kevin Queen discuss: 0:00 - Intro 1:03 – Bitcoin hits new ATH!05:28 – The monetary system is a mess11:20 – Retired artist loses 17.5 BTC after hack! 19:41 – US bill to protect Bitcoin software devs 23:06 – Bitcoin Pizza Day! 28:08 - Outro__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __🎙ABOUT OUR SHOW:On Bitcoin Banter, Michael and members of The Bitcoin Way team discuss current events related to Bitcoin, macroeconomics, finance, politics, and more.📞 SCHEDULE A CALL WITH THE BITCOIN WAY:https://cal.com/team/thebitcoinway/podcast🔗CONNECT WITH US:Michael X https://twitter.com/theothermjordan🗞️https://blackhatbitcoin.substack.com/The Bitcoin Way X https://twitter.com/thebitcoinway_ L https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebitcoinway/🗞️https://www.thebitcoinway.com/newsletter__ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __❗DISCLAIMER:This show is for entertainment purposes only. Before making any financial or legal decisions consult a professional.