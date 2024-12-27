Episode 18 - A Holistic Approach to Healing Beyond Breast Cancer with Dr. Carol Lourie

In this episode of The Beljanski Cancer Talk Show, we're diving deep into an incredibly powerful conversation with Dr. Carol Lourie—an expert naturopath, acupuncturist, and homeopath with over 35 years of experience. Her specialty? Helping breast cancer patients navigate their treatment journeys with a unique, integrative approach.Dr. Lourie opens up about her path into integrative care and why she's so passionate about combining conventional medicine with holistic therapies. But it doesn't stop there. She reveals why getting a second opinion isn't just a good idea—it's essential to taking control of your health.You'll also hear about the pivotal role lifestyle choices and diet play in managing disease, plus the real benefits of blending standard cancer treatments with more natural, whole-body strategies.One of the most exciting parts of this conversation is Dr. Lourie's online coaching program—a lifeline for women navigating the complexities of cancer treatment. She talks about how mindset, stress reduction, and truly personalized care can make all the difference during a challenging time.Join Sylvie Beljanski and Dr. Lourie as they exchange ideas on key topics, including how stress and inflammation can impact cancer outcomes, the importance of a supportive healthcare team, and much more.Episode Highlights:🧠 The Power of a Second Opinion: Why It's Essential in Your Cancer Journey🍏 Holistic Health: How Lifestyle and Diet Play a Key Role in Cancer Recovery🌿 Integrative Cancer Care: Merging Conventional Treatments with Natural Therapies💥 Mindset Matters: Reducing Stress and Enhancing Healing Through Mental Health🧘‍♀️ Dr. Lourie's Coaching Program: Empowering Women to Thrive During Cancer Treatment🔬 The Impact of Inflammation on Cancer and How to Fight Back Naturally🤝 Building Your Dream Team: The Crucial Role of a Supportive Healthcare NetworkIf you're facing cancer or supporting someone who is, this episode is a must-listen.https://www.beljanski.org/beljanski-cancer-talk-show/episode-18-a-holistic-approach-to-healing-beyond-breast-cancer-with-dr-carol-lourie/► Dr. Lourie's FREE Healing Smoothie Recipe: https://carollourie.com/products/healing-smoothie-recipe-free► Dr. Lourie's Empowered Against Recurrence Program: https://carollourie.com/pages/tamoxifen-ai-webinar-replay